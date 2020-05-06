AFI Docs Announces Plans for Online Film Festival, "Boys State" Event to Open – Up News Info

The annual documentary film festival of the American Film Institute will be online this year, the last event to be reimagined in the face of the coronavirus crisis, and will open with the project Boys state.

The festival will run from June 17-21, and movies will be available to watch on DOCS.AFI.com. The festival is traditionally held in the Washington, D.C. area

"AFI is committed to the documentary art form in the best of times and in the most difficult of times," said AFI Festivals director Michael Lumpkin. “Now more than ever, we are dedicated to supporting extraordinary films because the world needs stories that educate, inspire hope, and remind us of the strength of humanity. AFI DOCS is here to help. "

Boys State, which won the Sundance Grand Jury Prize, follows a group of teenagers on an annual civic program organized by the American Legion in Austin, Texas, shedding light on political divisions and other aspects of American democracy through the eyes of young people.

The full list will be announced on June 10.