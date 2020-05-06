Adele's weight loss is twofold

Robyn Beck / Getty Images

Bad news for anyone comfortable with seeing a celebrity bigger than a size 8: Adele looked skinny as hell. After months of largely staying out of the public eye and years of not releasing any new music, Adele posted a photo on Instagram for her 32nd birthday; It was a message that thanked people for birthday wishes and greetings to front-line workers, but it also showed off her noticeably slimmer body. Photos of a slimmer Adele first appeared last October, when she went to Drake's birthday party, and in fact, she seemed like a completely different person. "I used to cry," she wrote on Instagram then, "but now I sweat." It was a supposed nod to how much he had been exercising. Apparently, he also told a fan in January that he had lost around 100 pounds. Adele's weight loss speech, without her actually saying a single public word about it, is already somewhat off-putting. Some people are applause for her, as if her Oscar and her 15 Grammys and multiple world records were not enough to make her feel like a success. Her weight loss, however she cuts it, pales in comparison to the other things she has done in the first three decades of her life, but is framed as the most awesome thing he has done in recent memory.

On the contrary, there are many people who feel a little sad about her weight loss, since Adele was a hero to fat (or skinny) people. She demonstrated that you could be successful in a larger size without that weight defining your personal narrative. (It also helped, of course, that she was white and conventionally attractive and, even in her older age, she wasn't that fat.) His success is not simply his, because he has inadvertently become a symbol of something more important to people who want to be fatter role models: Being fat doesn't stop you at all. Just look at Adele. "Would my body show if I were thinner? Probably not, because my body is mine, "he told Rolling Stone in 2015." But sometimes I'm curious to know if it would have been so successful if it weren't plus size. I think I remind all of them themselves. I am not saying that they are all my size, but it is identifiable because I am not perfect, and I think that many people are portrayed as perfect, unattainable and untouchable. " %MINIFYHTML50eca13e6b15fd6a58911c3a301b35ee14% For what it's worth, Adele has never been so "identifiable,quot; if you really call her what she is: a multi-award winning musician who can sing better than you (I guess here) literally anything. Even in her heaviest moment, she was still exceptionally beautiful, which is perhaps part of the Adele myth, that her weight is what made her approachable (along with her attitude and pleasant accent and chain smoking). By losing that, we have lost Adele to the celebrity machine that turns people into the kind of unreachable figure that feels like a cookie cutter – rich, blonde, talented, and now skinny.

However, the difficult part is that Adele doesn't owe us any explanation for her weight loss. Being a certain size for a phase of your life, whether large or small, does not mean that you have to be like this forever, and certainly not just because the public expects a static version of you. When a celebrity loses weight, the public seems unable to receive it neutrally. Adele's weight loss is somehow not just an aesthetic change, it's like cutting her hair or losing her signature winged eyeliner; it is an added value, as if who she was before was somehow not good enough. And it has clearly fueled some people's messy feelings about food and beauty, which is not really his fault. If we really believe that everyone is free to have their body look the way they want, then Adele is also free to get smaller as she is free to get bigger.

Without Adele trying, her body is both the medium and the message.