Adele's incredible weight loss sparks social media debate about body image and beauty

Adele turned 32 on Tuesday with an Instagram post that talks on social media. She did not release any new music or say anything controversial in the caption. Instead, the singer posted a photo of herself in a black dress and heels, and the significant amount of weight she recently lost made her almost unrecognizable.

"Thanks for the birthday, love. I hope everyone stays safe and sane during this crazy time, "Adele wrote in the caption." I would like to thank all of our lifeguards and essential workers who keep us safe while risking their lives! You are truly our angels ♥ ️ 2020 well, bye, thanks x ”.

There have been a handful of paparazzi photos posted in recent months that gave fans a spike in Adele's weight loss, which experts say is over 100 pounds. However, the Instagram photo that the Hello Quickly released singer caught the attention of everyone. Fans couldn't believe the transformation. Chrisy Teigen wrote: "I mean, are you kidding me?" AND Ellen's show employee Kalen Allen wrote: "THAT WAIST IS FOUND DDDDDDD !!!!"

Colombian YouTube star Lulu99 wrote that they did not recognize Adele and added that the singer is beautiful. Spanish television personality Nagore Robles wrote that Adele worked hard to look like now, but she wanted the singer to know that she was always a "spectacular, beautiful and sexy woman,quot; to her.

The 15-time Grammy-winning transformation brought him plenty of praise on social media, but some fans criticized the fact that he was receiving an overwhelming amount of attention due to his drastic weight loss. One wrote that when they saw that Adele was in fashion they thought it was because she released new music. They were disappointed to discover that the discussion was about the singer's body and weight.

Yes, Adele has lost a lot of weight, but she has always been beautiful regardless pic.twitter.com/c6NRmDVQFn – (@ imchained2katy) May 6, 2020

Blogger and disability activist Melissa Blake tweeted that neither her weight nor her appearance determines her beauty, and the number on the scale does not make him worthy or unworthy.

Another Twitter user asked if we could "not celebrate Adele for losing weight as if it were the final achievement." They described Adele's weight loss news articles and tweets as "disgusting."

"Adele losing weight doesn't mean she wasn't beautiful in any size and complimenting her appearance now doesn't take away from that fact!" wrote the entertainment review Hanna Ines. "His body, his choice of how it looks. You do, girl!



