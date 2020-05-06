Adele shows off her new figure as she celebrates her birthday

Adele just celebrated her 32nd birthday, and to thank her fans for all her birthday wishes, the singer shared a new photo of herself showing her new snatched figure.

In the photo, the singer can be seen singing a black dress with the pumps to match her. said, "Thanks for the birthday love. I hope everyone stays safe and sane during this crazy time. I would like to thank all of our lifeguards and essential workers who keep us safe while risking their lives! You are truly our angels ♥ ️2020 is fine , bye thank you.

Over the past year, Adele has shared very few photos of herself on social media. However, the photos he has shown have made it very clear that he has experienced some weight loss. However, the photo he shared in celebration of his 32nd birthday was the first photo that fans were able to get a full view of his new physique.

It has been some time since Adele released an album. Many fans have been waiting for his return to music. The last time he released his third studio album "25,quot; was in 2015, and they have been calling for his official return.

Do you want tea directly in your text inbox? Contact us at 917-722-8057 or Click here to join!

TSR STAFF: Jade Ashley @ Jade_Ashley94