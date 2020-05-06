Adele looks incredibly unrecognizable in a little black dress as she celebrates her 32nd birthday

WENN

Returning to social media to express his gratitude for "birthday love", hit maker "Hello" pays tribute to "lifeguards and essential workers" who risk their lives to fight the new coronavirus.

Adele He has finally offered a good look at his weight loss transformation. Months after claiming to have lost around 100 pounds of weight, the hit "Rolling in the Deep" singer celebrated her 32nd birthday and treated fans with a rare full-body photo of her, stunning them with her unrecognizable appearance in a small black dress.

On Tuesday, May 5, the multiple Grammy winner returned to Instagram after a five-month break with the birthday thank you post. "Thank you for the birthday love. I hope everyone stays safe and sane during this crazy time," he wrote alongside a photo of her smiling broadly as she stood behind a giant floral wreath.

In the post, the singer who won an Oscar for her James Bond soundtrack "Skyfall" did not forget to thank those who fought the coronavirus pandemic. "I would like to thank all of our lifeguards and essential workers who keep us safe while risking their lives! You really are our angels," he said. "2020, bye, thanks x".

Since then, Adele's post has garnered over 1 million likes and positive comments from famous friends. Among those who sprouted on her slender figure were Chrissy Teigen as well as YouTubers Kalen Allen and James Charles. Chrissy commented, "I mean, are you kidding me?", While Kalen exclaimed in response, "THAT WAIST IS DDDDDD !!!!", and James says, "YOU LOOK AMAZING."

Famous friends reacted to the impressive figure of Adele

Adele has been in the headlines with her slimmer figure since early January 2020. At the time, she reportedly told two fans, who asked her about her new look, during a vacation in Anguilla with Harry Styles and James Corden that her weight loss transformation was "a crazy positive experience".

A month later, the mother of one of them attracted attention at post-Oscar parties after showing up in a leopard-print dress. "She looked like herself but also very different: beautiful but almost unrecognizable," one source told PEOPLE, while another source spilled onto E! The news that the singer has other guests asking if it really was her who came to the party because of her amazing looks.

Adele's former coach Camila Goodis attributed the divorce to the singer from Simon Konecki for her surprising new appearance. In January Camila told HollywoodLife: "She got divorced and I think it's a great motivation to feel good, even better about herself." She added: "Sometimes the best thing in terms of something really positive in your life … I think maybe it was something very positive that happened in her life, this divorce. Because it made her look fantastic."