Adele leaves fans speechless in new Instagram birthday photos – Someone like you singer is 32

Adele celebrated her 32nd birthday on May 5, 2020, Cinco de Mayo, and the "Someone Like You,quot; singer and her friends shared photos of the blonde bombshell in honor of their special day. Adele is believed to have lost approximately 100 pounds and her transformation is impressive. At a time when society is working hard to reduce body shame, it is important to note that although Adele has lost weight, it does not mean that she was less beautiful before she lost weight or less commendable and respected. Adele has always been beautiful, that is undeniable. It is also undeniable that with her weight loss she seems to have gained a new level of self-confidence. Adele looks stunning and shared a photo of herself with her 33.7 million Instagram followers while posing in a black Elzinga mini dress with balloon sleeves.

It had been a while since Adele posted on Instagram where the photos serve as testimony to her weight loss journey. Her last Instagram posts were around the holiday season, and while photographers snapped a lot of tabloids, she hadn't shared photos of herself in about five months!

The wait was worth it because, by Wednesday morning, Adele was going viral for her gorgeous new photo, and fans were delighted to see how stunning one's single mom looked!

You can see the photo Adele shared on Instagram along with the caption below.

"Thanks for the birthday, love. I hope everyone stays safe and sane during this crazy time.

I would like to thank all of our lifeguards and essential workers who keep us safe while risking their lives! You really are our angels ♥ ️

2020 goodbye thanks x "

Furthermore, Adele's friend Lauren Paul also shared a photo of Adele with friends, and Adele's beauty surprised fans. Adele has always had a classic '60s vibe and that couldn't have been clearer than in the photo below.

Can we say "Miss Sassy,quot; is in the house?

Needless to say, Adele's weight loss photos went viral and fans pointed out that it's not just her physical transformation that stands out in the photos, but her attitude. One fan put it this way: "It went from 'taking me to church' to 'taking me for a drink' and I'm HERE for that!"

%MINIFYHTML21561d65f99f3d502a41c8655affe02612%

What has surprised me most about Adele's new image is not even the idc weight on that is the hair and the outfits, she went from "taking me to church,quot; to "taking me to have a drink,quot; and I'm HERE for it pic.twitter.com/HbLQ306RA2 – Joe (@jxeker) May 6, 2020

Pop Crave said Adele has always been beautiful and many agreed.

Adele may have lost weight but she has always been beautiful pic.twitter.com/y3TU02OVD9 – Pop Crave (@ popcrayye13) May 6, 2020

What do you think of Adele's new photos?

Happy birthday Adele!

Ad %MINIFYHTML21561d65f99f3d502a41c8655affe02627% %MINIFYHTML21561d65f99f3d502a41c8655affe02627%

Charisse Van Horn is a freelance writer from Tampa Bay. He likes to write about celebrities, entertainment, and fashion. Any reproduction of this article outside of Celebrity Insider will encounter legal action on the part of the writer.



Post views:

0 0