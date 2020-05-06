According to reports, the future claims that Eliza Reign has "stirred her world,quot;

It seems that the saga between Future and his alleged baby, Eliza Reign, continues. This time, she reportedly details how she has impacted her life behind her many claims.

In court documents obtained by Bossip, Future reports that Eliza has had a detrimental effect on her career and reputation. She reportedly claims that she has suffered "tremendous emotional distress,quot; and that she "has turned her world upside down."

He is accusing Eliza of falsely claiming that he tried to force her to abort, and when he decided to continue her pregnancy, he reportedly claimed that he threatened her. He reportedly went on to claim that he was embarrassed and humiliated when Eliza mentioned details of her sex life.

The charges made by Future against Eliza were mentioned in a new amended complaint in his defamation case against her. She reportedly claims that Eliza has been talking about him to become famous and increase her social media following and create job opportunities for her.

Future's lawyer reportedly included a cease and desist letter addressed to Eliza since January this year, where she accuses Eliza of sending payments to her cash application that were "consistent with sex work or other illegal activity." . He also reportedly claimed to have made contact with an Eliza client.

The letter to Eliza reportedly indicated that Future decided not to make the discoveries public "to protect and preserve his (Eliza's) public character." According to reports, Future's lawyer wrote: "You must at least return this cordiality to (Future) and stop slandering his name and publish private matters between the two of you."

Future and Eliza have been fighting in cut for a time now, as Eliza had repeatedly stated that he had fathered his 1-year-old daughter.

