Abby Lee Miller brings down breach of contract speculation as she says goodbye to & # 39; Dance Moms & # 39;

In announcing her departure from the Lifetime reality series, the founder of Abby Lee Dance Company writes in her tribute publication: "Satan stuck a pen in my hand insisting that I sign a contract!"

Abby Lee Miller officially leaves the reality series that made her famous. The founder of Abby Lee Dance Company announced her departure from "Dancing moms"Through a tribute post nine years after his debut, but assured fans that he did not breach his contract.

The 54-year-old woman said goodbye to the Lifetime series on Monday, May 4. Along with a photo of her smiling as she signed documents, she wrote on Instagram: "Nine years ago, we were in AZ filming Dance Moms. Satan stuck a pen in his hand insisting that I sign a contract! He was in the competition, literally in front on stage, rehearsing a routine. I was a little busy! But the show must go on, right? "

"I did my 8 seasons, 2 spin-offs and now a new independent competition show in the midst of our global pandemic," he continued. "Thank you Lifetime for an amazing career and all I have learned. But I have decided to go ahead and not extend my agreement. The next few weeks will be about exploring new projects in a new home. It is an exciting time and more announcements to come!"

In response to Abby's post, a troll pointed to a possible legal issue by writing in the comment section: "We love a breach of contract!" Abby, however, was quick to reply, "No, my contract ended on April 30, 2020." She offered a similar statement when a fan asked her not to resign, "oh, I am not resigning, my contract is up!"

When another fan suggested that his departure was motivated by the show's ratings, the television personality once again emphasized, "No, we were his second highest rated show!" In the same comment, he reminded the fan: "Plus, more Dance Moms save lives in 2011!"

Still, Abby made an interesting revelation when a fan told her that her departure from the show had been a surprise. "@lifetimetv had 8 months to start filming season 9 with an incredible cast of children and mothers," he noted. "We were their second highest rated show! They kept extending my contract a few months at a time instead of asking for another season!"

During her period starring in "Dance Moms", Abby has been through various personal and legal problems. In 2017, he had to take a break from the program to serve a 366-day jail sentence on bankruptcy fraud charges. While released early from prison in May 2018, she came out with a diagnosis of Burkitt's lymphoma. She was finally declared cancer-free in May 2019.