Aaron Carter was sued for allegedly stealing artwork

Apple music

The former star of & # 39; House of Carters & # 39; She is hit by a copyright infringement lawsuit for allegedly posting an image of artist Ali Shimhaq's artwork on her website.

Up News Info –

Aaron Carter has received a new lawsuit for allegedly embezzlement of an artist Ali ShimhaqHe works to promote his merchandise.

The "I Want Candy" singer allegedly posted an image of the painting "Cosmic Lion" on his Love Collection website, which sells clothing and jewelry, which the Maldivian Shimhaq says is one of his works.

However, when he confronted Carter about the alleged theft on Twitter, the puncher's response was less than favorable.

"Bro literally beat yourself up. I bought the picture and got it," the "Hard to Love" singer allegedly replied. "F ** k out of snd srop (sic) influence chasing. Or sue me."

%MINIFYHTML834a99e455e436eeb34cc41520117bf012%

Aaron also claimed that the artwork came from the royalty-free image sites Shutterstock and Shutterfly, but Shimhaq contacted both organizations and allegedly said they never had the painting in their database or licensed it to Carter.

According to the lawsuit, filed in a Manhattan court, Shimhaq wants Carter to pay up to $ 25,000 for each unauthorized use of the image.

"This is an example of a celebrity infringing on someone else's artwork for monetary gain, claiming it to be theirs, removing the artist's watermark, and defending their actions on social media saying that what they did was okay," said the lawyer. Richard Liebowitz. "Artists must be paid for their hard work."

Aaron came under fire in January 2020 for allegedly misappropriating a digital artist Jonas JodickeIt's working, by using a photo of a pair of lions to link to your website.