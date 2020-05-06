A3 Artists Agency hires in-house podcast producer Samantha Land – Up News Info

EXCLUSIVE: A3 Artists Agency is reinforcing its podcasting initiative by hiring its first in-house podcast producer, Samantha Land.

In the newly created role, Land will help take client-developed scripted and unscripted podcast concepts, and guide them through the entire process from ideation to concept development, production, distribution, and ultimately , monetization. She will be based in Los Angeles.

"Our goal is to provide our clients with a creative outlet and a viable path to their podcast visions," said A3 President Brian Cho. "Samantha and the rest of the A3 podcast team will help clients develop and manage podcasts through different variations of style, genre, and approaches."

Land began her career as a radio producer for Cumulus Media stations in the San Francisco Bay Area (KNBR, KFOG, KGO) and moved into the world of podcasts at Audible Inc. working as a producer to develop long-term original content. duration and premium podcasts. During his time in the podcast industry, Land released numerous podcasts spanning fiction, comedy, science fiction, children's content, sports, self-help / personal development, and hyphenated and unscripted educational programming. His notable projects include Audible & # 39; s Story Party, Bandtastic, Hot Mic with Dan Savageand the Dallas Mavericks podcast from Ximalaya FM. She recently served as a production executive at Himalaya Media, where she led the production of original shows and also helped facilitate strategic partnerships in both the US. USA As in China.

Land's hiring further establishes A3 as one of the leading podcasting talent agencies. The agency houses two state-of-the-art podcast studios within its offices: one in Los Angeles at the Pacific Design Center and a second in its New York offices at the Empire State Building.