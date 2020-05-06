A new source of coronavirus spread: "COVID-19 parties,quot;

SEATTLE – A county in Washington state that is dealing with a coronavirus outbreak has identified a new source of confusing spread: "COVID-19 parties,quot; organized so that people can deliberately mingle with an infected person in hopes of taking out his own road sickness.

Meghan Debolt, director of community health for Walla Walla County, said Wednesday that county investigators had learned of two of those matches in the area that have occurred in recent weeks. Two people who attended one of the parties, which included at least 20 attendees, became ill and tested positive for the virus.

The discovery stunned local leaders who had been working in the past few weeks to contain a large outbreak at a meat-processing facility in the area.

"We want to be able to start reopening our community," Debolt said. "But if our community is not practicing the proper guidelines for physical distancing and social distance, and they are intentionally trying to go and catch COVID-19, that is a long way from being able to open up."

The prospect of infection parties for people who want to quickly contract the disease in hopes of gaining immunity has been a fear among some health experts because the country has a long history of people choosing an intentional infection. Health officials, for example, have worked in the past to stop chickenpox parties where parents tried to expose their unvaccinated children to the disease.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in those cases said it "strongly recommends against organizing or participating in these events."

While some people have expressed a desire to contract the virus, the two sides in Washington state are believed to be the first dedicated events that public health officials should confirm.

Rather than speed up the transmission of the disease, health officials are working to prevent the rapid spread of a disease that has been linked to more than 72,000 deaths in the United States despite widespread mandates to stay home.

Debolt said the two people who became ill after attending one of the parties in the Walla Walla area were young and did not need hospital care. They informed health researchers that they thought they could recover quickly from the virus, apparently without considering that they could pass it on to others more vulnerable to serious health effects or death.

"They feel really bad now, knowing that they put families, friends and others at risk," Debolt said.

She said health authorities found out about the second part during their interviews, but so far they have only identified two people who became ill.

While the Seattle area was one of the first epicenters of the outbreak, Walla Walla is on the other side of the state. In recent weeks, local health officials have identified a major outbreak of cases at a Tyson Foods processing facility in the county, an outbreak now linked to three deaths.

Debolt said the area was not close to flattening its curve, but was beginning to see more people involved in social interactions despite the requirements to stay home.

"We know that people are exhausted by isolation and quarantine," said Debolt. "We want to be able to reopen as well. We want to be able to go to restaurants and socialize with friends and family. We need the help of our community to be diligent for a little while longer so we can get ahead of this. "

