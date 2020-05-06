A leak could have revealed the exact reveal date of Sony's PS5 design – BGR

A Twitter user who claims to have inside information on Sony's PlayStation 5 plans says the design of the console will be released in early June.

The leak provided an actual date for the PS5 design reveal, saying the device will be released online through a blog post.

Preorders are not supposed to start soon, and PS5 stocks may not meet demand at launch.

Sony and Microsoft are still on track to launch a new generation of consoles this year, although initial supplies of PS5 and Xbox Series X consoles are said to be unable to keep up with demand. That is if the health crisis doesn't worsen to the point where the release dates of both consoles must be postponed to 2021.

So far, Microsoft is the unofficial winner of the marketing war for new consoles. Sony may have had the upper hand a few months ago, but Microsoft's striking X Series name and design in mid-December changed things. Since then, Microsoft has consistently been one step ahead of Sony with new console announcements. Several tech shows have been canceled in recent months, and Sony never came to announce the rumored PS5 event that should have happened in February or March. Since then, Sony has only hosted a single PS5 event via YouTube, in what turned out to be one of the most boring keynotes in recent years.

Sony has announced at least the specifications of the PlayStation 5 and has revealed the new design and the name of the PS5 controller: that is DualSense, not DualShock 5. The design of the PS5 remains a mystery and we have no official news of when it will be released. to know the console. , but a filter already has a potential ad date in mind.

Players who follow the latest rumors may be familiar with a Twitter user who goes by the name of @PSErebus. The user made several comments on PS5 a few months ago when he said the console would be released in the first quarter of the year. Needless to say, the new coronavirus pandemic threw a key into Sony's plans if there were any, so there is no way of knowing if those previous leaks were accurate.

The Twitter user had a confrontational attitude towards other leaks detailing possible PS5 plans in recent months, but earlier this week, he posted the following message:

The final design for PlayStation 5 will be officially presented by Sony Interactive Entertainment on the PlayStation Blog on June 2, 2020 pic.twitter.com/YmBrVnjZ27 – Iron Man (@PSErebus) May 5, 2020

If this is accurate, the PS5 design will debut in less than a month through a blog post. If a revelation comes out in June, Sony likely won't risk an in-person press event for the console. Social distancing measures will be loosened in several countries by then, but many experts believe that we are loosening the restrictions too soon and will experience a terrible resurgence of the new coronavirus. It should be noted that a different source also said a few days ago that Sony will share the PS5 news in a few weeks.

The same person posted a variety of other details on Twitter, claiming that the PlayStation 5 design will appear on the cover of the August issue of the PlayStation Official Magazine UK. The digital version of the magazine will go on sale in June, and will be available in stores later that month.

PlayStation Official Magazine UK will present the final design for PlayStation 5 on the cover of issue 176, August 2020. The magazine will go on sale digitally in June 2020 and will be available in UK kiosks and supermarkets on June 30, 2020. . pic.twitter.com/BV9jEJjbkE – Iron Man (@PSErebus) May 5, 2020

The anonymous person appears to have some access to inside information, and he also said that PS5 preorders won't start until the console is presented to the public. That would suggest that all of the PS5 logs that retailers have been offering don't really mean anything.

Pre-orders for PlayStation 5 will not begin until the console is presented to the public. Sony Interactive Entertainment continues in constant communication with retailers worldwide – Iron Man (@PSErebus) May 5, 2020

@PSErebus also said Sony will not be able to meet PS5 demand at launch.

Sony Interactive Entertainment won't meet PlayStation 5 demand at launch – Iron Man (@PSErebus) May 5, 2020

Sony has yet to make any announcements about future PS5 events. However, we will soon be able to see new game demos for the next console.