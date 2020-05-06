A former Dolphins player explained why Don Shula didn't like Bill Belichick

With South Korean baseball up and running, another sport will resume as well: soccer. The German government recently authorized its main soccer league, the Bundesliga, to return to the field.

As has become the custom, there will be no fans in the stands, but it is another potential model for the US leagues. USA Study while planning your own returns.

Don Shula's thoughts on Bill Belichick: After the recent death of NFL coach Don Shula, Bill Belichick issued a statement praising the Hall of Fame.

But as Shula's comments over the years indicated, he wasn't entirely a fan of Belichick. In a recent interview with Damon Amendolara of Up News Info Sports Radio, former Dolphins player Dick Anderson explained that it was Belichick's perception as a rule breaker that shaped Shula's vision.

"He called Belichick,‘ Beli-cheat, "Anderson explained. "It was direct. He said: "This is how we have to do it and these are the rules and this is how we are going to follow them." I think he didn't like people who didn't follow the rules, and He did. He was a man, and we laughed at that, but he would go to mass every morning on the way to practice and then he would yell at us all the time. "

Shula is currently first in all-time NFL total wins as head coach with 347. Belichick is third with 304 (George Halas is second with 324).

Trivia: Only once in the 21st century did a Red Sox pitcher resist more than twice during a single season. It happened in 2012 when a Boston pitcher did it five times. Name that launcher.

(Answer at the end)

Tip: Originally from Venezuela, he made his debut in 2007 and was on the losing end of the World Series that season. But in 2013, he helped the Red Sox win a championship (winning another two years later with the Royals).

Reliving the 2004 American League Championship Series:

And Alex Rodríguez says he "still loses sleep,quot; over the collapse of the Yankees:

How many of you remember this 2004 game? It still hurts to look. I will NEVER get over this. Not now. Never. We were three outs from the World Series, up to 3 games to zero! 😤⚾️ And we lost. And then we lost Game 5. And Game 6. And Game 7. @espn @MLB @yankees pic.twitter.com/0NMDSphD4L – Alex Rodríguez (@AROD) May 6, 2020

In this day: In 2000, Pedro Martinez struck out 17 against the Tampa Bay Rays (Diablo), but somehow lost 1-0 in a pitchers' duel with Steve Trachsel.

Classic rewind: Sure, why not Larry Bird's top 10 career moments?

Trivia Answer: Franklin Morales