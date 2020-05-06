A duo of mother and son are sending supermarket gift cards to disabled families

Esteban Barriga holds Stop & Shop gift cards collected for families with disabilities. —Maribel Rueda

With approximately 30 million Americans Out of work since the coronavirus outbreak began, many turn to food banks for the first time. But Maribel Rueda, 59, and her son Esteban Barriga, 23, from West Roxbury noticed a problem: Queuing at a food distribution site is difficult or impossible for many people with disabilities.

So Barriga, who has autism, and Rueda started raising funds to collect gift cards from the grocery store.

Families are referred to the mother-child duo through the COVID-19 Response Center. As of Monday, they have donated more than $ 1,000 in gift cards to 18 needy families.

"We are helping people with disabilities … who are poor, who have no money and (who) cannot go to buy food," Barriga said.

Rueda said the outreach of families shares a similar need. "You know," I can't wait in line at the food bank and even if I could, I have dietary restrictions. I need to have products, and they don't give them to them in a food bank "… Children with autism, who follow a gluten-free diet, cannot eat canned foods, follow a strict diet. That is why Esteban and I said "Wait a minute, how are these people getting the nutrition they need?"

Rueda is the founder and president of Autism Geniuses of the World, a non-profit organization that connects families affected by autism with resources in Spanish and English.

Rueda said she was particularly touched by the story of a Cambridge mother with two autistic children.

“She contacted me and said,‘ I saw you on the news. We have two children with autism, so this really touched me personally. I'm really struggling, I live with food stamps and you don't know how much help it will be for me, "Rueda said. Rueda then sent the woman $ 125 in Stop & Shop gift cards.

Rueda and Barriga created a Facebook page and a CashApp account for donations. Families who need help can contact Rueda directly.

