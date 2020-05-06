A Disney star reacts to a former Disneyland employee who calls him

JC Olivera / Getty Images
Apparently there are many tea in the most magical place on Earth …
TikTok user Nicole Smith, whose username is @ coliepolieolie21, recently shared several videos about her celebrity experience when working at Disneyland.
Some of the stars he claims to have found include Demi lovato, Jason Derulo, Mariah Carey, Nick Cannon and many others
While Smith had good things to say about the actors and singers he met, there were some who reportedly didn't leave the best impression.
According to the TikTok user, she didn't have a good experience with two stars from the Disney Channel show, Good luck Charlie. The two people in question? Leigh-Allyn Baker and Bradley Steven Perry.
"(I didn't know) the entire cast of Good luck Charlie… "Smith shared his video, with a picture of the Disney Channel cast in its background." But this woman (Baker) and then this boy (Perry). And this boy was a little crazy. I did not like at all ".
After Smith made these allegations on social media, Perry turned to Instagram to respond and react to his video.
"She must have meant Jason," the actor captioned in his video, which was of him laughing at Smith's comments. "(For the record, I don't have a tik tok)."
Additionally, Baker responded to his former co-star's post.
"Okay. So we didn't like us! Ummm … it's not fun! Clearly," the actress replied. "Give me your urge! I want to talk to her!"
She added, "What can I say, the girl meets an asshole when she sees one! She is making me laugh out loud. We should invite her to a launch zoom."
Disney Channel alum companion Olivia holt He also weighed in on Bradley's post. "Legend, really," he wrote.
Smith not only spoke ill of the Good luck Charlie stars. The TikTok user also claimed that Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon were "horrible,quot; when she found them at Disneyland.
"I had to deal with both of them separately. She is an absolute diva and he is an absolute diva and I hope that no member of the cast will have to deal with these monsters ever again," she claimed.
However, not all of her experiences with celebrities were bad.
"You can confirm that Mark Wahlberg He is as handsome in person as he is in the photographs and he is also a very nice man, "she said.
Adding "Will Ferrell He was the first celebrity I met on my first shift at Disneyland when I worked at the Haunted Mansion, and he is very good. A very nice man. "
As of now, it seems that Bradley and Leigh-Allyn are the only stars to react to Smith's posts.
We are pretty sure that if Mariah had something to say, it would be, "I don't know her."
