A Disney star reacts to a former Disneyland employee who calls him

Apparently there are many tea in the most magical place on Earth …

TikTok user Nicole Smith, whose username is @ coliepolieolie21, recently shared several videos about her celebrity experience when working at Disneyland.

Some of the stars he claims to have found include Demi lovato, Jason Derulo, Mariah Carey, Nick Cannon and many others

While Smith had good things to say about the actors and singers he met, there were some who reportedly didn't leave the best impression.

According to the TikTok user, she didn't have a good experience with two stars from the Disney Channel show, Good luck Charlie. The two people in question? Leigh-Allyn Baker and Bradley Steven Perry.

"(I didn't know) the entire cast of Good luck Charlie… "Smith shared his video, with a picture of the Disney Channel cast in its background." But this woman (Baker) and then this boy (Perry). And this boy was a little crazy. I did not like at all ".