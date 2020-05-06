A black hole has been surprisingly hidden close to Earth – BGR

A black hole was discovered that silently lurks in a system just 1,000 light-years from Earth.

The black hole, which is part of the system called HR 6819, is the closest black hole that scientists have seen.

The researchers suggest that there are probably other black holes hidden nearby, invisible to us.

Black holes are interesting things. We know they exist, and only recently did we have a chance to capture an image of one, but they are usually very far away or hidden from our view. They are also invisible thanks to the fact that they gobble up light, making them even more difficult to detect.

Now, a team of astronomers at the European Southern Observatory has announced the discovery of a black hole that is much, much closer than ever before. It is hiding in a system just 1,000 light years from Earth, and initially, it escaped the eyes of scientists.

Detecting black holes is a challenge, but it is made a little easier thanks to the material that often surrounds them. By detecting the gravitational pull exerted on the bodies around them, such as stars, astronomers can calculate the mass of the object and, in some cases, determine that the only explanation is a black hole.

The black hole was found in a system known as HR 6819. Astronomers were interested in the system because it features a pair of binary stars, but when they delved deeper into the data they discovered that something else was lurking, invisible to the naked eye. They noticed that the pair of stars seemed to orbit an object that they could actually see, and they made a trip around it every 40 days. The object's mass revealed its identity as a black hole.

"An invisible object with a mass at least 4 times that of the Sun can only be a black hole," ESO scientist Thomas Rivinius said in a statement. "This system contains the closest black hole to Earth that we know of."

What made this black hole so difficult to detect was the fact that it is not surrounded by material that is in the middle of gobbling or tearing. Black holes at the center of large galaxies are often gifted by disks of dust, gas, and chunks of planets and stars that the black hole has already ripped apart. Not so with the black hole in HR 6819.

This discovery has given astronomers a new way of thinking about black holes and where they can exist. In fact, ESO researchers suggest that the Milky Way may be hiding a lot of them from view.

"There must be hundreds of millions of black holes out there, but we know very few. Knowing what to look for should put us in a better position to find them, "says Rivinius.

Image Source: ESO