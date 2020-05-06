50 cents to Irv Gotti: You are a fool!

50 Cent's promise to keep things positive has already come to an abrupt halt, and he took on Murder Inc boss Irv Gotti after the launch of BMF co-founder Terry "Southwest T,quot; Flenory.

"@ bmfboss_swt_263 is out, take your time to go to the Bank, don't be in a hurry, you only have what you owe for Monday," he wrote in a post.

Then he continued: "Damn you mean you don't have the money. You better get it, before I start looking at this shit a little differently."

He also posted a photo of Irv with the caption: "I @ irvgotti187 better find that bread you borrowed from Big T in Encino, fool. You didn't go see him or put anything in his books. Yes he's home now so that you can stretch towards him or stretch. #starz #bmfitgear "

Irv has yet to respond to 50 Cent trolling.