50 Cent talks about his relationship with his separated son

As everyone knows, at the moment 50 Cent does not have a good relationship with his oldest son, Marquise Jackson. In a recent interview with Van Lathan for XXL, 50 Cent discussed his fight with Marquise and if he thinks the two would ever reconcile.

When asked if he believed there could be some kind of reconciliation, 50 said, "When you pray for success, you don't necessarily pray for the things that come with it. Success doesn't exist without jealousy, envy, or right. His mother developed a right that cannot be fulfilled ".

When asked if he loved his son, he replied, “I used to. A complicated question will say how long can you love something you don't love. In this experience, you look and say that I did not think that success would cost me my firstborn, but that is the situation. My grandfather would say, if it sounds like a snake, if it glides like a snake, is it a snake or do you need to be bitten?

Hoping that things could change, Van asked if Marquise's actions could be excused for how young he is. However, 50 argued that their son is an adult man and is no longer a boy.

"No, he's 23 years old, 24 years old. That's not a baby anymore, he's an adult man."

50 went on to say that he doesn't know what would happen if the two had a relationship with each other, and proceeded to tell a story about a time when he met his son in a jewelry store.

Latest monthWhile on Instagram Live, someone asked 50 Cent if he had spoken to New York rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine since his release from prison, to which he said no. If you recall, prior to 6ix9ine's arrest, he and 50 had developed a bond, where 50 referred to him as their son.

50 said, "No, I have no news of 6ix9ine. He is his mother's son now, he told everyone." He then proceeded to say that he would choose 6ix9ine over his biological son.

TSR STAFF: Jade Ashley