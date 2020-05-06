50 Cent shares secret about how he never got drunk at the club

Instagram

During an appearance in & # 39; The Talk & # 39 ;, the hit maker & # 39; In da Club & # 39; He calls himself a lightweight and reveals a creative way to make his associates think he's a heavy drinker.

"Light" confessed 50 cents He tricks associates into thinking he's a heavy drinker by filling champagne bottles with ginger ale.

The rapper and actor insists that he will never get drunk on In Da Club because he keeps "cool" by drinking soda instead of bubbly.

"I'll have a drink, but when I do, I'm so light a little bit and I'll be on … I'd say, 'I feel like someone else right now!'" He says.The conversation"." I will spill the first bottle of champagne and send it back and ask them to fill it with ginger ale, so I will drink ginger ale, while everyone else drinks what they & # 39; you're drinking. "

The rapper admits that consideration made him think of the ginger ale trick after realizing that his friends would stop drinking when he decided to.

"When I stop and don't drink, they stop too …" he explains. "Limit the fun they'd have."