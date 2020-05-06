50 Cent Potential for Marquise Jackson Reconciliation

50 Cent is no stranger to disputes. In the midst of her ongoing legal battle with Rick Ross, in addition to her social media dispute with Tekashi 6ix9ine, 50 Cent recently addressed whether or not reconciliation with her son, Marquise Jackson, was possible.

Hot New Hip Hop picked up a conversation with Van Lathan earlier today where 50 Cent asked the question prompted by the TMZ student. As most already know, the 50 Cent and Marquise relationship has been in jeopardy for many years.

Furthermore, it has been at the top of entertainment media headlines for a long time. On social media, the couple has quarreled over and over again, including in interviews, but there are some people on the Internet who think they may one day meet.

For XXL magazine, Van Lathan spoke to 50 Cent, Curtis Jackson, in an Instagram Live interview in which he said it was a "sad, sad situation." 50 Cent went on to say that when you pray for success in the world, there are often consequences that go with it, many of them unintended.

According to 50 Cent, Marquise's mother had a sense of entitlement that developed in several ways, including purchasing a new pair of shoes for Marquise when Curtis felt she had not earned it. He claimed that Marquise learned this sense of entitlement through osmosis.

50 Cent said that Marquise was a "privileged child,quot;, but at the same time, he feels "private,quot;. When asked if he still had love in his heart for Marquise, Jackson said yes, but that those days are over.

During the same interview, 50 Cent explained that Marquise had taken it upon herself to hang out with many of the men with whom she had a confrontational relationship. Now Marquise is 23 years old and 50 Cent says he is an adult man and will hold him accountable for his actions.

In the past, 50 even went so far as to say that they considered Tekashi 6ix9ine to be more of a son than this. Those days have also passed, unfortunately.



