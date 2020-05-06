Home Entertainment 50 Cent in relationship with Son Marquise: I used to love him!

50 Cent sat down for another interview where he talked about his relationship with his estranged son, Marquise: the rapper says he used to love him.

During the interview, 50 were asked about meat with their own son. Although he admitted that it is a sad situation, he has no plans to reconcile with Marquise.

"It is sad, it is a sad situation. When you pray for success, you don't necessarily pray for the things that come with it. Success is not such without jealousy, without envy or right … His mother developed a right that cannot be comply, filtering that energy through your real personal interests. "

