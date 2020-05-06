50 Cent in relationship with Son Marquise: I used to love him!

50 Cent sat down for another interview where he talked about his relationship with his estranged son, Marquise: the rapper says he used to love him.

During the interview, 50 were asked about meat with their own son. Although he admitted that it is a sad situation, he has no plans to reconcile with Marquise.

"It is sad, it is a sad situation. When you pray for success, you don't necessarily pray for the things that come with it. Success is not such without jealousy, without envy or right … His mother developed a right that cannot be comply, filtering that energy through your real personal interests. "

He continued, "I didn't think success would cost me my firstborn, but it's the situation. My grandfather used to say, 'If it sounds like a snake and slides like a snake, is it a snake or not? It needs to be bitten "What it says is that every time you see the guy who shows up with someone you have a problem with. What does that tell you?"

Check out the clip below.