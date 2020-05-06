50 Cent finally reveals the truth that Wendy Williams was allegedly kicked out of her pool party last year!

Usually 50 Cent doesn't hold anything back when it comes to their biggest rival, Wendy Williams. However, during his last appearance on Watch What Happens Live, the rapper told presenter Andy Cohen a completely different story when he talked about her.

So what really happened when Wendy appeared at her pool party in August?

At the time, 50 turned to social media to claim he kicked her out after she showed up uninvited at the party with her son on his birthday.

As a result, the rapper may have exaggerated what really happened.

You may recall that he posted a clip of Wendy outside the party and made it look like she was having trouble getting in.

But now, when a WWHL viewer asked for more details, he had a different response.

‘What is the true story behind Wendy Williams and your pool party? Did you really kick her out? "Asked the fanatic.

Calmly, 50 revealed that: ‘No, somehow she had stayed up front and then Snoop (Dogg) came there to talk to her. Because she really came to see Snoop. "

And that was it! Without teasing, without exaggeration and without insults of any kind!

This kind of answer is definitely very rare for 50 Cent, who is known for how much he likes to drag people around, especially Wendy!

This fits with what one source also previously shared via HollywoodLife: ‘Wendy knew that 50 were going to be at the party, but didn't know it was being hosted by him. Many celebrities attended and Wendy thought the party would be a fun way to continue celebrating Kevin Jr.'s birthday. "

And yes, while they were there, she and her son were able to take photos with Snoop Dogg, just as they were planning for the boy's 19th birthday.



