50 Cent finally reveals in a new video the sad events that pushed him to ignore and stop loving his son, Marquise Jackson

50 Cent has chosen to get serious for a minute or two, and has decided to talk about his first separated son, Marquise Jackson, like never before.

The rapper, who wastes a lot of time on social media trolling and insulting everyone in the sun, participated in an interview via Instagram Live with Van Lathan for XXL.

the Power Star said she wanted to work on their strained relationship, but Marquise seemed to have moved on after having multiple conversations with her mother, Shaniqua Tompkins.

50 Cent and Shaniqua are not on good terms, and that has contributed to the loss of their son.

The New York MC said, "It is sad, and it is a sad situation. When you pray for success, you don't necessarily pray for the things that come with it. There is no success without jealousy, envy, or right … His mother developed a right that cannot be fulfilled, filtering that energy through your real personal interests. "

“So, being a privileged child, he feels deprived. You had everything I didn't have, "50 shared.

He said he used to love his son and added, "I didn't think success would cost me my firstborn, but that's the situation. My grandfather used to say, 'If it sounds like a snake and slides like a snake, is it a snake or Do you need to be bitten? "What it says is that every time you see the child, he appears with someone. I have a problem with what does that tell you?

One person had this reaction: "Now that his son is 23, Fif sees him as an adult and holds him accountable for the decisions he has made. Scroll down below to hear 50 Cent talking about his son Marquise Jackson in detail."

Another commenter wrote: "If you really saw the whole thing, he has tried to smooth it over with his son, and his son has to make an effort two, it goes both ways. His mother felt too right. He has tried to resolve it. Clearly, you did not they are listening ".

This follower revealed, "This is very unfortunate." I beg you to make amends! As a father, he should have been a FATHER and fixed his relationship from a young age. Forget about his mother, THAT'S YOUR SON! I see 50 so different because of this situation. How could people respect you smh?

A fourth social media user stated, "Some of you missed the point in everything he was saying. From his point of view, he tried to communicate with his son, but it takes two people. Another thing you can tell 50 is a man who walks away from the director, and his son moves with people who tried to kill him tells him a lot about his position in the life of his son. He said it is not except that the relationship with his first-born is like that, but it is what which is right now. Your son is a grown man.

The situation seems to be getting worse for the rapper.



