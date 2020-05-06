50 Cent becomes real about the claim that he kicked Wendy Williams out of her pool party

WENN

A few months after ending his feud with the television presenter you are asked to the hitmaker & # 39; Candy Shop & # 39; to explain what really happened in the After Show & # 39; Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen & # 39 ;.

50 cents refrains from rekindle his feud with Wendy Williams. Three months after declaring the end of their dispute, the hitmaker "In da Club" said if he had really thrown to the host of the talk show their pool party that took place in August 2019.

Making an appearance on the episode of Tuesday, May 5 "Watch what happens live"Rapper / actor 44 years received a question from a fan on the issue in the segment" After Show ". Host Andy Cohen He asked: "What is the real story behind Wendy Williams and your pool party you threw Does it really?"

While he boasted of not letting Williams was presented to parties despite their truce, Fiddy gave a grim uncharacteristic to answer questions from fans. "No, somehow, she had been to the front and then Snoop [Dogg] came to talk to her," he said simply, before adding. "Because she really came to see Snoop".

The reaction of Fiddy came in contrast to his trolling Williams in 2019. A publishing a video of the television personality 55 years in the place of his party, the creator of "Power" wrote: "You can not show up on my PARTY if you You have been talking about me. B *** H waits outside. " "In a later interview, he warned:" Do not come to where I am. I do not like you. I do not like you …"

Days later, Williams denied having been expelled from the party at the pool Fiddy. In an interview with Hollywood Unlocked, she offered her version of the story. "I knew 50 was going to be there, but I was only there to see Snoop," he explained. "Say: & # 39; Look, my son is now 19 Let's take a selfie & # 39 ;. I was there to see Snoop and leave.".

In February 2020, however, Fiddy announced that no longer discuss with Williams. On what inspired him to make the statement, the "Candy Shop" spitter shared a clip of "Wendy Williams show"Episode that saw the host sending some love to arguing about Isaac Wright Jr., who was wrongly convicted and sentenced to life imprisonment.