& # 39; Leaving Neverland & # 39; and & # 39; Watchmen & # 39; among the nominees for the Peabody Awards 2020

The Michael Jackson documentary and the DC Comics series each get a nomination at the Peabody Awards, joining & # 39; Surviving R. Kelly & # 39; and & # 39; Stranger Things & # 39; among others.

Exciting Michael Jackson documentary film "Leaving Neverland"and television series"Watchers"and"Strange things"They are among the nominees for the Peabody Awards.

"Leaving Neverland," which chronicles the sexual abuse allegations made against the late King of Pop by James Safechuck and Wade Robson, will compete for the documentary award together with the "Surviving R. Kelly"series, which explores the years of misconduct claims against the veteran R&B singer.

Other nominees in that category include the Oscar winner Documentary 2020 (Feature film) "American factory","Apollo 11","Wu Tang Clan: Of microphones and men"and"For sama"

Entertainment section presents successful series "Flea bag"," Watchmen ","Chernobyl", "Strange things", "Succession"and"When they see us"the acclaimed Netflix miniseries of Ava DuVernay about the unfair convictions of Central Park Five.

Meanwhile, those competing for the Podcast title include pop culture series. "Dolly parton& # 39; s America", the criminal justice reform shows 70 million, and"The Catch and Kill podcast with Ronan Farrow"on how he helped bring the convicted producer and rapist out of favor Harvey weinstein to justice

Nominations were unveiled on Wednesday, May 6, 2020, for the annual ceremony, organized by officials from the Grady College of Journalism and Mass Communication at the University of Georgia to honor and enhance last year's television, radio and digital media programming. . .

Winners are usually held at a gala in person, but the coronavirus pandemic recently forced producers to cancel plans to host their ceremony in Los Angeles for the first time on June 18, 2020.

A new date for the presentation of the winners has not yet been announced.