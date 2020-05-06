27-year-old Somerville cyclist beaten, killed in Arlington Tuesday night

A 27-year-old Somerville man is dead after authorities said he was hit by a vehicle while riding a bicycle in Arlington on Tuesday night.

Charles Proctor was identified by officials as the victim of the accident. He and a 32-year-old woman were biking down Massachusetts Avenue, near the Appleton Street intersection, around 6:30 p.m. when the incident occurred, according to a press release from the Middlesex District Attorney's Office.

Through an investigation, authorities believe the two cyclists were traveling east on Massachusetts Avenue and a Hyundai Sonata, driven by a 20-year-old Cambridge man, was traveling west when the accident occurred.

Proctor was taken to the Lahey hospital where he died from his injuries. The female cyclist was taken to a nearby hospital for non-fatal injuries, according to the statement.

The Hyundai driver, as well as two passengers, remained on the scene. Authorities found a loaded shotgun in the trunk of the vehicle, and the driver is being charged with possessing a shotgun or rifle loaded in a vehicle, according to authorities. He will be summoned to the Cambridge District Court in the future to answer that charge. He had a license to have the firearm, authorities said.

The district attorney's office, the state police and the Arlington police continued to investigate what happened.

