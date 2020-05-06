27 Nickelodeon and Disney Channel stars who are now parents

I when I realized that Freddie's icarly he's a dad: 😱
one)
Jamie Lynn Spears, aka Zoey Brooks of Zoey 101, so:
2)
Hilary Duff, also known as Lizzie McGuire from Lizzie McGuire, so:
3)
Josh Peck, also known as Josh Nichols of Drake and Josh, so:
4)
Kevin Jonas aka Jason Gray in Rock camp and Kevin Lucas in Jonas, so:
5)
Joe Jonas aka Shane Gray in Rock camp and Joe Lucas in Jonas, so:
6)
Carlos PenaVega, alias Carlos García of the series big time Rush, so:
7)
Nathan Kress, aka Freddie Benson of icarly, so:
8)
David Henrie, also known as Justin Russo of Wizards of Waverly Place, so:
9)
Tia Mowry, aka Alex Fielding from Spasms, so:
10)
Tamera Mowry, aka Camryn Barnes from Spasms, so:
eleven)
Christy Carlson Romano, aka Ren Stevens from Even Stevens and cadet captain Jennifer Stone from Cadet kelly, so:
Christy Carlson Romano now:
12)
Daniella Monet, also known as Rebecca Martin from Zoey 101 and Trina Vega from Victorious, so:
13)
KayCee Stroh, also known as Martha Cox from High school musical, so:
14)
Allen Evangelista, also known as Firewire of Zoey 101, so:
fifteen.
Tiffany Thornton aka Tawni Hart from Sunny with a chance of, so:
sixteen.
Kyla Pratt, aka Penny Proud of The proud family, so:
17)
Nick Cannon, also known as a cast member of Everything that and star of The Nick Cannon Show, so:
18)
Danielle Panabaker, aka Brittany Aarons of Stuck in the suburbs and Isabella from Read it and cry, so:
19)
Sabrina Bryan aka Dorinda Thomas from the movie The "Cheetah Girls, so:
twenty)
Ashley Leggat, also known as Casey McDonald of Life with derek, so:
twenty-one)
Hayden Panettiere, also known as Maddie Dolan from Tiger Cruise, so:
Hayden Panettiere now:
22)
Kenan Thompson, also known as a cast member of Everything that and Kenan Rockmore from Kenan and Kel, so:
2. 3)
Kel Mitchell, also known as a cast member of Everything that and Kel Kimble from Kenan and Kel, so:
24)
Melissa Joan Hart, also known as Clarissa Darling from Clarissa explains everything, so:
25)
Erik von Detten, aka Andy Brinker from Edge!, so:
26)
JoAnna García, aka Sam de Are you afraid of the dark?, so:
27)
And finally, Kirsten Storms, also known as Zenon Kar de Zenon: 21st century girl, so:
Do you feel old already? Were you surprised by any of these parents or future parents? Let me know in the comments below!
