25th congressional district special second-round election looming during pandemic – Up News Info Los Angeles

– In just one week, voters in Santa Clarita and the Antelope Valley will decide who will fill the seat in District 25 of Congress for former Rep. Katie Hill.

Neither candidate received 50 percent plus a vote to take the seat during the March 3 primary election, forcing them to participate in a special election.

The special election has taken a challenging turn, as the coronavirus pandemic prevented protests and door-to-door campaigns. Instead of a traditional campaign, both candidates have had to rely on strictly digital methods to try to win the seat.

State Assemblywoman Kristy Smith is the Democrats' choice. He has been endorsed by several high-profile Democrats, including Nancy Pelosi and Kamala Harris.

She said her key issues remain the same, including "making sure everyone has access to healthcare, both through coverage and through access points in our healthcare delivery system (and) We continue talking about an economic recovery that affects everyone. "

Smith will face Republican candidate Mike Garcia, who received the endorsement of President Trump. She said she is campaigning against Trump as much as Garcia.

"Supporting the president 100 percent of the time is not a proactive platform to introduce voters to District 25," he said. "Is not sufficient."

Garcia is a former Navy pilot who became an executive for a defense contractor. While he was not available for an interview with CBSLA, he did post a video on his social media called "A Patriot's Call to Serve Again."

"I don't want to see people lose their pensions," he says in the video. "We need to protect our economy nationwide to ensure that California pensions remain viable."

He continues: “National security begins at our border. A nation that cannot control its border is not a nation. "

Political expert Jake Pitney weighed in on CBSLA candidates.

"Republicans did a good job recruiting here," he said. "The Democrats (also) got a quality candidate, and it could be a very exciting election night."

Pitney also warned that election night could be a long one, as the state is known for long bills, especially since all ballots will be mailed for this election.

Whoever wins these elections will end Katie Hill's term. The two candidates will meet again in November for their full term, which begins in January.