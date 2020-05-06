25-year-old man dead after being shot, colliding with vehicle – Up News Info Detroit

DETROIT, Mich. (Up News Info DETROIT) – A 25-year-old man is dead after being shot and then colliding with a parked vehicle, according to Detroit police.

It happened on Tuesday at approximately 10:25 p.m. on the 19300 block of Winston.

Police say the 25-year-old man was inside a white Dodge Charger talking to an unknown suspect who was inside a green Dodge Charger.

The suspect allegedly shot, hit the 25-year-old man, and the suspect fled south toward 7 Mile. The 25-year-old man took off but hit a parked vehicle.

He was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead. This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information should call the Detroit Police Department's Homicide Unit at 313-596-2260, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up.

