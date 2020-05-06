21 TV show deaths that 100% ruined an entire series for people

WARNING: It contains big, sad and spoilers that can ruin the series.

Recently, we asked TV fans to share the death of a character who devastated them and practically ruined the series in the process. Here are some of the more than 300 presentations!

one)

Lexa The 100 Being shot. (SEVERAL FANS MENTIONED THIS DEATH)

The CW

"It was like a change and I went from obsessed with the show to completely disinterested. I didn't even finish the season."

—Jennahanes

2)

Michael from Jane the virgin have an aortic dissection after initially surviving a shot.

The CW

"My sister and I spent that season and we loved it so much, but when Michael died we were absolutely devastated. I was devastated for days. Gina Rodríguez is a fantastic actress and her sobs at the end of the episode made it all more heartbreaking. We saw a couple of episodes later, but it wasn't the same. Apparently he comes back, but I don't care to know how or why. "

Turtle tortoise

3)

Quentin in The Wizards sacrificing himself to defeat the Monster. (SEVERAL FANS MENTIONED THIS DEATH)

Syfy

"It was canceled because the writers couldn't see that staying true to the source material, at least with the main / essential characters being ALIVE, is, you know … important for their viewers to feel vindicated in their dedication. It was a value of obvious shock that added nothing to any other character arc or story in general, but an emotionless hole. "

—Paigeas

4)

Tara from Sons of Anarchy being brutally murdered.

FX

"He hated that his story took such a big turn, and made Jax everything he was trying to escape from. That scene when he walked in and found Tara on the ground was GUT-WRENCHING and I screamed my eyes. It was never the same after of that ".

—Jenmarie11x1203

5)

Carl from The Walking Dead being bitten by a walker (SEVERAL FANS MENTIONED THIS DEATH)

AMC

Glenn's The Walking Dead It was really bad, but I didn't stop watching until Carl was killed. It felt like betrayal that they would deviate from the comics to kill Carl but not stay with Glenn. It's also depressing how the show kept killing his moral core every season. "

—Susank43293cb70

"Carl of The Walking Dead. It wasn't even my favorite character in any way, but if you know how the comics are going, it was a pretty disappointing death. To add to that, what made me worse was that they seemed to have done it just for the value of the shock. It was a waste not only of a main character, but it also took the show in a completely different direction. I haven't seen since. "

—Mrsnegan

6)

Silus of Vampire Diaries being stabbed by a dagger.

The CW

"Why? They spent what seemed like seasons building him up as the biggest bad guy, only to have him die in three episodes after being revealed. All that buildup and suspense … not at all? His quick death and lack of action did to me . What a waste ".

—Nicolexmartin

7)

Poussey Washington in Orange is the new black be killed during a confrontation. (SEVERAL FANS MENTIONED THIS DEATH)

Netflix

"This show did such a good job of showing what it's like inside a prison and, in the case of his death, too good of a job. It was such a real death for me. So many things on this show made me mad at the treatment of people in prison and especially those in minority groups, the hatred and cruelty they face.

But to make his death even worse, it was the most innocent and naive guard who used lethal force without even knowing it, because they couldn't afford the training since they had become a for-profit corporation. I was angry and saddened to know that this could actually happen 10 times a day and we would never know. I couldn't get to another season because it was too much and it made me feel so helpless. "

—B4fd29efa2

8)

Allison in Teen Wolf being stabbed.

MTV

"I loved her and Scott's relationship and it devastated me during the days he died. I couldn't see him after that."

—Idiot1012

9)

Prudence of Charmed being killed by a demon shooting her against a wall.

CBS television distribution

"I gathered my wits and waited four long years to keep watching it. It was so disrespectful that the rest of the show was not recognized, especially the final scene where they show the pictures of the sisters in Halliwell's house without any sign of Prue."

—Nahomistgo

eleven)

Rayna James from Nashville be in an accident

CMT

"Did she survive a whole hostage situation only to die from a car accident when she was rescued and on her way home?"

—Guillendenise65

12)

Billy from Ally McBeal dying of a brain tumor.

20th Television

"When he was in the middle of the trial and then he turned to Ally and said he loved her since she was 8 years old, and then he fell. How do you recover from that?"

—Carmen5731

13)

Charlie from Lost He drowned.

A B C

"I never saw a single episode after his death. He was my favorite character and at least 75% of the reason I saw the show."

-a whale

14)

Edie Britt hits a pole and then electrocutes in Desperate housewives.

A B C

"That death was so unfair and cruel."

—Mattyc3

fifteen.

Marissa from The o.c. dying in a car accident.

Fox

"She had a great character development, then they killed her! The show was not the same after that!"

—Katieh444fe3bbc

sixteen.

Mark Greene from ER dying of a tumor.

NBC

"Absolutely devastating."

—Feather

17)

Sybil in Downton Abbey dying of a condition related to your pregnancy.

ITV Studios / Carnival Films

"She was such an important part of the show and was objectively the sweetest character. She always tried to do the right thing and always wanted to help others, be it her family, husband, servants or the wounded soldiers she cared for. Her death made cry to all my family, and I stopped looking for months. "

—Niddekoala

18)

Tom Keen from The blacklist being stabbed and shot.

NBC

"I was a great admirer of The blacklist and she watched it every night that it was transmitted religiously. They then killed Tom for his shock value and lost an important component of what made the show so compelling. The show has lacked a lot of heart, humor, and electricity since Tom died. He had great chemistry with all the other characters and they never closed their stories. Really bad writing. "

—Cadyj1392

19)

Dr. Meléndez in The good doctor dying from injuries sustained during an earthquake.

A B C

"I stopped looking. I felt like they did it just to kill someone, and it didn't fit the story they'd been preparing."

—Stingraykat820

twenty)

Rita's Right handed being killed

Show time

"When I saw that episode, I was so angry and upset that I didn't continue to watch the show for six months, and it still wasn't the same."

—Kelcea

twenty-one)

Logan de Veronica Mars dying in an explosion.

Hulu

"He went from being a psychotic idiot to a gloomy and unpredictable boyfriend, to a healthy and stable husband. And then BOOM. He was one of the most complex, witty and charming characters in the show, but he didn't get any farewell. The show quickly moved on. a year and concluded in the space of a few minutes, without giving fans or spectators any time to process the knife into our guts. "

—R2them

