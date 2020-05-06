21 TV show deaths that 100% ruined an entire series for people

WARNING: It contains big, sad and spoilers that can ruin the series.
Recently, we asked TV fans to share the death of a character who devastated them and practically ruined the series in the process. Here are some of the more than 300 presentations!
one)
Lexa The 100 Being shot. (SEVERAL FANS MENTIONED THIS DEATH)
2)
Michael from Jane the virgin have an aortic dissection after initially surviving a shot.
3)
Quentin in The Wizards sacrificing himself to defeat the Monster. (SEVERAL FANS MENTIONED THIS DEATH)
4)
Tara from Sons of Anarchy being brutally murdered.
5)
Carl from The Walking Dead being bitten by a walker (SEVERAL FANS MENTIONED THIS DEATH)
6)
Silus of Vampire Diaries being stabbed by a dagger.
7)
Poussey Washington in Orange is the new black be killed during a confrontation. (SEVERAL FANS MENTIONED THIS DEATH)
8)
Allison in Teen Wolf being stabbed.
9)
Prudence of Charmed being killed by a demon shooting her against a wall.
eleven)
Rayna James from Nashville be in an accident
12)
Billy from Ally McBeal dying of a brain tumor.
13)
Charlie from Lost He drowned.
14)
Edie Britt hits a pole and then electrocutes in Desperate housewives.
fifteen.
Marissa from The o.c. dying in a car accident.
sixteen.
Mark Greene from ER dying of a tumor.
17)
Sybil in Downton Abbey dying of a condition related to your pregnancy.
18)
Tom Keen from The blacklist being stabbed and shot.
19)
Dr. Meléndez in The good doctor dying from injuries sustained during an earthquake.
twenty)
Rita's Right handed being killed
twenty-one)
Logan de Veronica Mars dying in an explosion.
