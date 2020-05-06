2020 Mother's Day Gift Guide

This Sunday is Mother's Day, and with a global pandemic keeping us apart, we still have to celebrateA day for what it is: to thank the women who made us who we are. Obviously, mothers don't have to be biological, maybe you have had an aunt or a female figure in your life who gave you love. Either way, you should probably go ahead and get her a gift. The editors here at The Inventory compiled a little gift guide to make your mother blush and smile, even on FaceTime. This is what we recommend:

la vie en rose The | $ 102 | UrbanStems | KinjaMomsDay promo code

la vie en rose The | $ 102 | UrbanStems | KinjaMomsDay promo code Image: Urban stems

Gabe Carey Content and Strategy Manager

Although it may sound cliche, you can't go wrong with roses. the UrbanStems La Vie en Rose Package Works as a personal care starter kit for any mom who is going through separation anxiety right now (I know mine is that we text every day) Package includes a bouquet of roses, ruscus, spray roses and hypericum berries immersed in a white ceramic vase. In a practical travel bag, the deep-moisturizing Fresh Rose face cream and toner will keep your mother looking young until her 20s.

Part of the UrbanStems Spring collection, the La Vie en Rose package is the perfect gift for moms who already have a tough alcoholic beverage catalog (and the perfect pairing for those who could use more). Because everything in UrbanStems has a 15% discount for a limited time using our exclusive promotion code KinjaMomsDayIt is also worth buying additional goodies. You can add chocolates or pineapple jelly beans to the mix. Perhaps you should browse the widest selection of flowers, succulents, and gift boxes in the Mother's day showcase.

While UrbanStems shipments can be delayed until after Mother's Day, you can always request a late gift now and let them know you're on the way. I'm pretty sure she will still love you.

iRobot Roomba 675 The | $ 219 | Amazon

Back in stock, the Wolford Care Mask will keep you comfortable and …

Gabe Carey Content and Strategy Manager

All moms deserve a break from cleaning, and honestly you do too. This week you can get your mom a Roomba for the price of an Eufy. This 600 series model has received high marks from trusted online reviewers for its efficiency in collecting dirt and crumbs and also for its repair ability. iRobot, the company behind Roomba autonomous vacuums is revered for its continued availability of replacement parts, including lithium ion batteries and complete replacement kits. That way, you'll never have to worry about taking a risk with an unreliable vendor when it's time for your mother to revitalize your Roomba (or to do it for her!).

The Roomba 675 surpasses its closest rival in terms of price and popularity, the Eufy RoboVac 11S from Anker, because its two brush rollers have a more complete cleaning. That being said, don't wait Roomba S9 + performance as it lacks smart mapping technology to properly learn rooms throughout the home. As long as your mother doesn't mind emptying the garbage can, the iRobot 675 will save you time that might otherwise be spent on more productive matters, like catching up on the latest episodes of Vanderpump Rules or, you know, reading and writing in a journal. And hey, if you need help with the mop, there's always the iRobot Braava Jet M6.

Shiatsu Full Body Massager | $ 63 The | Amazon

Quentyn Kennemer , Associate editor

Most of the mothers are workers. They spent the first few years cleaning your butt and the next two decades protecting and maintaining it. A little relaxed time after a long shift is legitimately superior to any working mother's night drink, and a good massage at home only improves that. Unless Dad has some talented hands, or hasn't exactly fallen in love with his vocation as a personal masseuse, she will love a shiatsu massager. These things wrap around your body in any weird contortion you want to get to those knotted areas you didn't even know existed.

Forget about Kindles and iPads, especially if you're older and can't be quizzed to learn all of these novel gadgets. I bought my mother one of these last Mother's Day, and she can't put the matter down. He turns it on and travels to cloud nine for 15 minutes while catching up on the news. This model has eight kneading nodes, all of which emit infrared heat to help calm those muscles. There are three different levels of vibration, and having tried it myself, I can tell you that it is not a spring chicken. It digs deep into the handles of love with ease, and that tension falls like tender rib meat from a bone.

Amazon Echo Show 8 | $ 80 The | Amazon

Quentyn Kennemer , Associate editor



You know, when Mom kicked you out of the house and told you to live your life, she didn't give you permission to call her only once every few months. If you live far away and can spend more time in his company, grab a couple of screens from the Amazon Echo Show and send him one. And yes, you have to use it, that's part of the gift, silly. With a camera and four remote-field microphones that can be disabled, you can make video calls saying "Alexa, call Mom."

The beauty of this gift is that it is useful even when not on the mandatory review call. With Alexa, you get voice access to thousands of skills that can do everything from reciting the weather to controlling your smart home. Unlike other Echo devices, the Echo Show display allows for visual content and feedback. You can keep it in the kitchen and open recipes without exposing it to your salmonella-filled hands, and then add some Teenage mother episodes during preparation. (Don't be ashamed. I like it Teenage mother, too.) Make sure consider the Echo Show 10, which costs $ 100 more, but has a 10 "screen and a much better camera. If any of the options is too much, the Echo Show 5 does the same for $ 30 cheaper, but with weaker speakers, a smaller screen and a more blurred image.