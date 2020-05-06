17 health workers who prove it's the nurse's year

"If you save one life, you are a hero. If you save 100 lives, you are a nurse."

While each and every hospital and healthcare worker deserves our gratitude and praise for Coronavirus Pandemic, today is a special day dedicated to a certain group of caregivers. In case you haven't guessed, today is National Nurses Day.

Across the country and around the world, people thank the nurses who helped them overcome a health problem. And this year, it is impossible not to highlight his work during COVID-19.

A brave person who deserves applause is the ER nurse Ana Wilkinson who recently traveled from San Diego, California to New York City in hopes of helping a state in need.

"This year is the year of nurses due to the recent circumstances that have brought the profession to light. Nursing is one of the oldest professions and is, in essence, extending a human touch to those in need," she shared with E ! News. "The nurses are not the heroes with shiny shields or insignia, but the ones who hold your hand in the darkest hour and tell you that they are here for you and will do everything they can to help humanly."