17 health workers who prove it's the nurse's year

"If you save one life, you are a hero. If you save 100 lives, you are a nurse."
While each and every hospital and healthcare worker deserves our gratitude and praise for Coronavirus Pandemic, today is a special day dedicated to a certain group of caregivers. In case you haven't guessed, today is National Nurses Day.
Across the country and around the world, people thank the nurses who helped them overcome a health problem. And this year, it is impossible not to highlight his work during COVID-19.
A brave person who deserves applause is the ER nurse Ana Wilkinson who recently traveled from San Diego, California to New York City in hopes of helping a state in need.
"This year is the year of nurses due to the recent circumstances that have brought the profession to light. Nursing is one of the oldest professions and is, in essence, extending a human touch to those in need," she shared with E ! News. "The nurses are not the heroes with shiny shields or insignia, but the ones who hold your hand in the darkest hour and tell you that they are here for you and will do everything they can to help humanly."
Ana continued: "This is the year of the nurse because it has never been so clear before that we trust nurses to help us."
Prepare to get inspired and scroll down to see more nurses showing bravery, selflessness and heroism in difficult times. Nurses, thanks!
Life-changing assignments
"I worked 21 nights in a row (12-hour shifts) with one day off. This task took me completely out of my comfort zone and I had to remind myself that sometimes looking for discomfort and taking risks will make you grow," said COVID of New York. ICU nurse Ona Onyia shared on Instagram. "Of course there are bad days, but there are also many good days. I have seen extubated patients and being able to FaceTime their families … This experience continues to change me every day and I am very grateful to God for keeping me healthy and continuing to give me strength to help here. "
Every story matters
"I look like this most of the night, when I'm happily taking off PPE when I leave every COVID patient's room. It's funny to think that none of these patients have seen my face, but trust me to take care of them anyway. Connecting with them has been a struggle, especially since we have to remind ourselves that we should limit the exposure by "grouping,quot; their attention. They may not see me clearly, but they definitely listen to me! I need to know their Story! This is the nursing part I miss and love, having that connection. And I realize we all need this connection, because what will be the psychological consequences when all this is over? I don't think it's the same after living in through this. pandemic and seeing people get sick, "COVID nurse from New York Christine Charles Ziobro shared on Instagram. "The patients won't be the same either. At 4 a.m., my 80-year-old patient said to me, 'Everyone will need a good laugh and a good shrug.' Maybe she's on to something."
You can do it
"The impact comes in many ways. During this time, many of my patients have told me that they were not only amazed at me, but that they wanted something better for them and, since they have seen my ability, they know they can do it." New York nurse Andrea Dalzell shared on social networks. "A different perspective brings different motivations."
Carlie McNiff
Stronger together
Cincinnati, Ohio nurse Carlie McNiff and her coworkers have become even closer during this pandemic. "As a nurse, it is not only important to be there for our patients, but it is also important to be for each other," she shared with E! News. "I am fortunate to be part of this incredible team of nurses who give 100% to our patients. We are not just coworkers. We are a family."
#Stay at home
When Santa Barbara, California, emergency nurse Alix Mulick She heads to work, her husband has a wish for citizens: "Please stay home. For her. For my children. For her team in the emergency room. #stayhome," Marcus Mulick shared on Instagram.
Break the space
In busy hospitals across the country, workers find peace in unlikely places. "In one corner, amid the delicate balance of what we call life today, between the chaos and the resistance that emerges from it," said the Manhattan critical care nurse. Elisa Marie documented on Instagram.
Face of bravery
"It's okay to be scared. Being scared means you're about to do something really, really brave …" Buffalo, NY nurse Emily Pavlovich wrote on social networks.
I can't stop, I won't stop
"I wish I could explain to you the emotions that occur during the day, or the uncertainty that we all feel while working in a hospital today. At the end of the day, we have to maintain a positive attitude and see the light at the end of the day. The tunnel,quot; Colorado nurse Alexis Petracek shared on Instagram. "I have never been more inspired by the teamwork, support, and gratitude of all who work in healthcare right now. It is an overwhelming feeling to know that we are seen as heroes and proud of our families, community, and country. We are here to face any and every pandemic one day at a time and will continue to fight to the end. "
Self Pep Talks
"Dear nurse, you not only became essential. You have always been required, wanted and hot. Remember, when you are ready to quit smoking, ready to throw in the towel, that you … yes, they are quite a movement. A force of Nature ", traveling nurse from Baltimore Brandan Taylor shared with his coworkers on Instagram.
Not all heroes wear capes
"You can't see it, but I'm smiling under my masks. #Smize #scrublife,quot;, emergency nurse from Orange County, California Mary Franke Ram shared on Instagram after successfully transferring a patient to another hospital via helicopter.
It is not an easy task
"Nursing is not always easy, especially these days, but we do it because we love helping others. It is our vocation. I am very grateful to be here in such a severely affected area, helping those in need,quot; I have this burning passion burning within me, but my face remains cool and serene to connect with my patients in a calm presence. I pray to get through this with as little loss of life as possible, "said the traveling nurse. Ana Wilkinson shared on social networks. "I know we cannot save everyone, but just knowing that I am doing everything in my power to TRY to help those in need allows me to cope a little."
Hour by hour
"I press the reset button every day. I pray. I cry. I scream. I am completely overwhelmed and angry as much at how vicious and quickly destructive # covid_19 has proven to be. My heart breaks when my patients die without family by their side. , since this virus steals your last breath ", trauma nurse Sarah Ludwig wrote on Instagram. "I started this journey taking it one day at a time and quickly learned to do it hour by hour. We are in a pandemic and I work in the middle of the epicenter here in New York City. I am proud to know that I advocate, work and pay attention to each one of my patients, so incredibly hard that even when they pass, I know I did everything in my power to save them. "
United they work
"Unity is strength: when there is teamwork and collaboration, wonderful things can be accomplished," said the New York nurse Kimberly joy wrote on Instagram. "These times require unity and I couldn't have asked for a better team than this here. Forecasting these extremely sick, intubated and COVID patients is exhausting and overwhelming. But when you have these people to work with, everything will be good."
Don't forget the pets
Veterinary nurses like it Jenni Fote They have also experienced the effects of COVID-19. "Our particular hospital has become much more crowded due to the closing of general practices. We are also dealing with fear of our clients as pets are doing COVID tests," the Phoenixville, Pennsylvania nurse told E ! News. "We have had to adjust all of our protocols accordingly."
The family above all
"Holding the phone so that a family can FaceTime with their loved one who can't answer, who is resting while this virus takes them out of the world. It has been difficult, but it feels like one of the most important work I've done as a nurse,quot; COVID nurse Sarah Flanagan wrote on Instagram. "I tell them that their family wishes they could be there to take their hand, but that I'm here to do that for them. This is a pandemic."
Share your smile
"I have been with my patients for 15 nights, dressed as a space woman and today we finally started making our #shareyoursmile badges. Tonight, when I was changing into one of my lovely ladies, she suddenly screamed with joy and laughed She has a history of a stroke and is having a hard time talking, but she pointed to my photo and laughed saying "Yes! Yes! "I was so excited to finally see what we really look like with all this protective gear," ER nurse Kelly Fitzpatrick wrote on Instagram. "What a wonderful feeling to be able to bring laughter and comfort to these people during this difficult and lonely time. Thank you @ captain_wolf82 for the movement!"
Signs of hope
"We have experienced so much sadness in the hospital in the past two months, but tonight was the first time I shed tears of joy that one of my patients is finally getting better," said the Los Angeles critical care travel nurse. Kevin Radcliffe shared on Instagram. "After a long stay in the ICU, tonight she talked about her tracheostomy and thanked my team and me from the bottom of her heart for saving her life. Maybe she hadn't realized it, but she definitely needed some hope to keep me fighting every day!
