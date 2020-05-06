16-year-old in stable condition after Detroit shooting – Up News Info Detroit

DETROIT, Mich. (Up News Info DETROIT) – A 16-year-old man is in stable condition after a Detroit shooting according to police.

It happened on Wednesday at 2:30 a.m. in the 8800 block of Greenfield.

Police say the 16-year-old was the passenger in a tanned Subaru Legacy with a 21-year-old woman. The two were in a row of cars at a local restaurant when two black men allegedly approached and shot, hitting the 16-year-old.

After the incident, the 21-year-old driver left. They were detained in the Ford Road and Chase area by Dearborn Police, where doctors were called.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information should call the Detroit Police Department Sixth Precinct at 313-596-5640, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up.

