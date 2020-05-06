13 fun books to read if you need a good laugh

W. Kamau Bell's Clumsy Thoughts by W. Kamu Bell

So there is actually a bit more to the title of this book, and it more or less tells you what you are about to read: "W. Kamau Bell's Uncomfortable Thoughts: Tales of a 6 & # 39; 4,quot;, African American, Straight, Cisgender, Left-Leaning, Asthmatic, Black and Proud Blerd, Mama & # 39; s Boy, Dad and Stand-Up Comedian. "Yes, that's it! Bell offers his opinion on a wide range of topics, including race relations, fatherhood, the state of the police today, comedians and superheroes, politics, failure, their interracial marriage, white men and more. Also available on Kindle and Audible.

