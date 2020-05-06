12 television nurses bring comfort to your living room

Some heroes wear capes, others wear medical uniforms.
Today begins National Nurses Week, an event that commemorates the birthday of nightingale from florence (the founder of modern nursing) and honoring the nurses who keep us safe.
Now more than ever, we appreciate our front-line health care workers, who have worked tirelessly during the coronavirus pandemic to keep us and our families healthy.
With stars that show their appreciation for nurses, like Jennifer Aniston surprise an RN in a video call or Jimmy Kimmel and Twenty one Teaming up to give another nurse $ 10,000 at Postmates, we know this week will be full of support for nurses across the country.
To celebrate this week, we've rounded up some of the most comforting TV nurses of all time.
Since one of the best things we can do to keep hospital workers safe in real life is to distance ourselves socially, these fictional nurses are the perfect companion for some nightly compulsive observation, and they are sure to make you feel warm and confused by inside.
Take a look at our favorite on-screen nurses and be sure to thank every RN you meet in your life for their work today and every day.
Patrick Ecclesine / NBCU Photo Bank
Samantha Taggart, ER
Linda Cardellini She perfectly portrayed Samantha Taggart, who was as fierce in the medical field as she was as a mother to her son, Alex.
CBS Photo Archive / Getty Images
Margaret Houlihan MIXTURE
The Army Nurses Corp member directed the nurses in MASH 4077 with a senseless ferocity that made her a great RN during the Korean War scenario.
Sony Tv / Kobal / Shutterstock
Christina Hawthorne, HawthoRNe
Jada Pinkett Smith she won a NAACP Best Actress Award for her role as Christina Hawthrone, a nurse who does not always follow the rules to provide her patients with the best care possible.
Michael Desmond / Walt Disney Television via Getty Images
Dell Parker, Private practice
Sure, we ran into Dell Parker in the tailgate pilot for Grey's Anatomy like a shirtless brother going surfing during lunch but in Private practice We see her nursing talents put to use … and more of that dazzling smile.
Tyler Golden / NBCU Photo Bank / NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images)
Ann Perkins, Parks and Recreation
Ann Perkins! The "most beautiful nurse in the world,quot;, as Leslie Knope boasted, was one of our favorite characters in Parks and Recreation, and he was constantly subjected to crazy citizens who asked him to diagnose a strange mole they had at the time they discovered it was a registered nurse.
Chris Haston / NBCU Photo Bank
Peter Petrelli, Heroes
Before he made us cry like Jack We are, Milo Ventimiglia made us pass out like a superpowered nurse in Heroes.
CBS via Getty Images
Christine Chapel,Star Trek
Whether you're grounded or orbiting in space, you'll want to have a nurse nearby as Christine Chapel demonstrated in Star Trek.
From healing the wounded from the Klingon attacks to dealing with Dr. McCoy, Christine had her hands full on the USS Enterprise.
David M. Russell / SHOWTIME
Nurse Jackie, Nurse jackie
The complicated character juggled his own addictions and personal dramas with his demanding work, and Edie FalcoHer outstanding performance earned her an Emmy for the role.
A B C
Olivia harper Grey's Anatomy
We loved seeing Nurse Olivia for five seasons at Grey's Anatomy and during his brief return during season 14.
Hulu
Carol Hathaway, ER
Carol Hathaway knew how to work hard and play hard between being a headstrong nurse chief and falling in love with George Clooneyit's Doug Ross.
Nbc-Tv / Kobal / Shutterstock
Carla Espinosa Scrubs
The director of nursing kept things together at the Hospital del Sagrado Corazón and the actress Judy Reyes She has cutely said that she was inspired by her sister's character, who is a real nurse.
A B C
Eli Lloyd Grey's Anatomy
Course we admire Daniel SunjataThe character of his intelligence (after all, he helped Miranda resolve fistulas!) But we'd be lying if we said we didn't admire him for his flashy looks either.
