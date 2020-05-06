12 television nurses bring comfort to your living room

Some heroes wear capes, others wear medical uniforms.

Today begins National Nurses Week, an event that commemorates the birthday of nightingale from florence (the founder of modern nursing) and honoring the nurses who keep us safe.

Now more than ever, we appreciate our front-line health care workers, who have worked tirelessly during the coronavirus pandemic to keep us and our families healthy.

With stars that show their appreciation for nurses, like Jennifer Aniston surprise an RN in a video call or Jimmy Kimmel and Twenty one Teaming up to give another nurse $ 10,000 at Postmates, we know this week will be full of support for nurses across the country.

To celebrate this week, we've rounded up some of the most comforting TV nurses of all time.

Since one of the best things we can do to keep hospital workers safe in real life is to distance ourselves socially, these fictional nurses are the perfect companion for some nightly compulsive observation, and they are sure to make you feel warm and confused by inside.