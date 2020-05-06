1 billion worldwide living with disabilities most affected by viruses – Up News Info Detroit

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) – Even before the coronavirus arrived, cystic fibrosis meant that a cold could take Jacob Hansen to the hospital for weeks. It relies on hand sanitizers and sanitizing wipes to stay healthy because you also have cerebral palsy and cannot easily wash your wheelchair hands, but shelves are often empty these days.

For millions of disabled people and their families, the coronavirus crisis has accumulated new difficulties and increased those that already existed. Many are immunocompromised and therefore more vulnerable to infection, but they fear new coronavirus-era hospital guidelines that they fear could put them at risk.

The UN leader said on Wednesday that the billion people living with disabilities worldwide are among those most affected by the virus. Secretary General Antonio Guterres called for them to have equal access to the prevention and treatment of COVID-19 as the pandemic exposes and intensifies global inequalities.

In the USA In the US, several states are moving toward reopening businesses closed by the virus, but many people with disabilities remain behind closed doors, concerned that increased interaction may lead to a wave of new infections.

"It's honestly a little scary, with my disability, even common colds could take me to the hospital," said Hansen, who generally likes to volunteer at the library and rub shoulders with superheroes at Comic-Con.

Hansen, 20, has done well with a new medication and was ready to start a job at a grocery store near his Utah home before the virus struck, but the risk of infection has stopped him for now. I used to get help from healthcare workers with things like eating and bathing, but they had to stop coming after one had a possible exposure. The coronavirus test turned out to be negative, but they decided that the risk was too high. Now Jodi Hansen does most of those things for her son, bringing drinks, scratching and bathing him, even though he has a sore shoulder and works 40 hours a week from home as a transition coordinator for the Utah Parent Center. .

"I've definitely had a complete panic attack," said Jodi Hansen. “I look into my eyes in the morning. I have bad circles under my eyes. I just don't sleep well at all. "

Oklahoma mother Lisa DeBolt felt she had to make a similar decision when caring for her son Chandler, who also has cerebral palsy. While her husband works in the administration of church facilities, she is helping with things like medicine, hygiene and a food pump.

"We just have such a small little family to trust now," he said.

Both mothers are not only concerned that the virus could affect their children, but also how a hospitalization could develop.

They live in states where advocates say people with disabilities may end up at the end of the line for scarce resources like ventilators if hospitals are overwhelmed. Advocacy groups have filed complaints in several states, including Kansas, Tennessee, Washington state, and Oklahoma, about government guidelines they say are wrongly harming people with disabilities.

"We don't want people with disabilities to be afraid to go to the doctor," said Shira Wakschlag, legal director of The Arc, the largest national organization that advocates for people with intellectual disabilities.

Known as care rationing guidelines or classification, the documents are intended to help doctors and nurses manage a nightmare scenario. The goal is to save as many lives and create a system for making data-driven decisions, said Govind Persad, who studies bioethics at the University of Denver Strum School of Law.

"If you put people under the pressure of time to make these decisions, it is more likely to lead to all kinds of prejudice," he said.

Each state's guidelines are a little different, but too many allow patients to be downgraded simply by things like needing help with daily activities or depending on a perceived quality of life, Wakshlag said.

Instead, his group and others like the Centers for Disability Law in Utah and Oklahoma say the guidelines should encourage doctors to focus on how much the patient can benefit from care.

Defenders won an early victory when the US Department of Health and Human Services. After the first complaints were filed, the USA sent a guide to all states warning that anti-discrimination laws still apply. And the guidelines saying that people with intellectual or cognitive disabilities may not be good candidates for care in Alabama have been removed.

Utah has also created a revised document, and in Washington state, health officials have recognized the concerns and sent out their own bulletin on nondiscrimination. They are also speaking with activists about equal access to care, including Ivanova Smith, president of the Self Advocates in Leadership group.

She is on the autism spectrum, and while her weakened lungs and central nervous system make her vulnerable to the virus' sensory problems, she is unable to wear a mask, even when more Americans put them on to prevent the virus from spreading when they start to. to venture. from their homes more often.

"It has given me anxiety, I have had to take more medications," he said. "COVID-19 has actually further affected our community, many of us have weaker immune systems and we really depend on that care … This is causing an emotional and mental cost to our community."

For Smith, like many people locked in by the virus, keeping in touch with family and friends through video calls has helped her get through it, but that doesn't work for everyone.

Josh Miller has intellectual disabilities and cannot understand why he cannot see grandparents and friends. But he also has vision problems, so looking at a screen is painful. "It gets too overwhelming, he has migraines," said his mother, Jennifer Sollars-Miller.

If she ends up in the hospital, her mother worries about coronavirus-era rules that prohibit visitors from stopping the spread of the virus. Josh also has Tourette's syndrome, making it difficult for him to communicate alone and prone to yelling inappropriate things without her around.

"We were not prepared for this," he said. "There are so many things you think could happen … this is not something we have imagined."

