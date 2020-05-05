Zooey Deschanel organizes the virtual murder mystery party of & # 39; Game of Thrones & # 39; for Jonathan Scott's birthday

Instagram

To mark the 42nd birthday of the star of & # 39; Property Brothers & # 39 ;, the student of & # 39; New Girl & # 39; Channels Cersei Lannister from Lena Headey for the special event held through the popular Zoom video conferencing app.

Zooey Deschanel beau made sure Jonathan ScottHer birthday was unforgettable when she released it and her twin brother Drew a virtual "game of Thrones"Mysterious party murder over Zoom.

The stars and their friends turned to the popular video conferencing app while locked up to mark Jonathan and Drew's 42nd birthday, and they seemed to be having fun dressing up as characters from the hit HBO series.

For the online meeting, "New girl"Zooey star dressed as Queen Cersei Lamester – a play in Lena Headey& # 39; s Cersei Lannister – while Jonathan was his own character inspired by the House of Stark – Snobb Snark.

"Everything is fine in the kingdom tonight as we play a & # 39; Game of Thrones & # 39; inspired Murder Mystery with friends and family. SO fun," wrote the "Property Brothers" star alongside screenshots of call screen.

"Thanks @zooeydeschanel for setting it up. You are the best."