Zoe Kravitz blames coronavirus anxiety for rocky marriage in the first weeks of quarantine

During an interview with the & # 39; chair expert & # 39; with the Dax Shepard podcast, the actress of & # 39; Big Little Lies & # 39; commends her husband Karl Glusman for tolerating her & # 39; psychotic behavior & # 39 ;.

Actress Zoe Kravitz she struggled for the first two weeks in isolation with her husband Karl Glusman after going crazy for the coronavirus with her "psychotic behavior".

The "Mad Max: Fury Road"Star has been locked up in London since it was filmed"The batman"It closed in March due to the global pandemic, and Kravitz admits that he initially had difficulty adjusting emotionally to the new normal as he became obsessed with preventing the spread of COVID-19 in his rental home.

"It was difficult for us (at first) just because I was so scared," Kravitz shared in the "chair expert" with Dax Shepard podcast "When it all started, I thought, 'Is the world ending? Is it like this?' I was crying because I was eating the pizza but … I was thinking: 'I didn't disinfect the box properly.'

"He was a maniac, and one of the reasons why he (Karl) is so great is that he endured my psychotic behavior in a very beautiful, very sweet way."

Kravitz and fellow actor Glusman were married last summer (19).

She is ready to portray Catwoman out front Robert Pattinson as Batman in Matt Reeves' upcoming superhero movie, which recently had its release delayed from June 2021 to October of next year as a result of the delay in filming the coronavirus.