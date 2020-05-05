Zoe Kravitz becomes real why the & # 39; divergent movies & # 39; were not among his favorites

Instagram

The & # 39; Big Little Lies & # 39; actress, who played Christina in the film franchise, makes the confession during an appearance on the Armchair Expert podcast with Dax Shepard.

Actress Zoe Kravitz is not a fan of his work on "Divergentfilm franchise because I had no idea where the story was supposed to go.

The 31-year-old starred alongside Shailene Woodley, Theo James, Miles Tellerand Ansel Elgort in the movies, based on Veronica Roth's dystopian book series of the same name, but Kravitz admits she didn't enjoy the successful filmmaking process.

"Those movies, (with) all due respect, those weren't my favorite movies I made, and I think as we went along, the story really got lost and nobody really knew what we were doing, and that makes it really difficult." , he confessed in the Expert chair with Dax Shepard podcast (https://armchairexpertpod.com/pods/zoe-kravitz).

"I'm happy to go anywhere (in his performance), if I know what we're doing and why, but once you lose sight of that, it becomes really difficult."

Kravitz also attributes having to film so many scenes against a giant green screen during the summer heat in Atlanta, Georgia, out of his disgust at the three releases, which started with "Divergent" from 2014.

She added: "I think it depends on what it is, for example, when you're running away from something … and it's a million degrees, and you can't see anything (because) everything is CG (computer generated) …"

Although the releases performed well at the worldwide box office, the first installment, filmed by Neil Burger, garnered mixed reviews from critics, while follow-ups, "Insurgent" 2015 and "Allegiant" 2016, both directed by Robert Schwentke , were more negatively received. The reaction led to a planned fourth movie, inspired by the second half of the Allegiant novel, which would be scrapped entirely.