Your briefing on Wednesday – The New York Times

Europe's virus timeline changes
French doctors have tracked a case of coronavirus in the Paris suburbs until the end of December, a finding that, if verified, suggests that the virus appeared in Europe almost a month earlier than previously thought.
It raises questions about how long the disease has been circulating in Wuhan, China, before authorities acknowledged the outbreak there.
The discovery came after doctors re-analyzed samples taken Dec. 27 from a fishmonger who initially received a diagnosis of pneumonia; It is unclear how the patient contracted the infection. The sample was taken days before China reported the disease to the World Health Organization.
Keep in mind: Doctors warn that the finding has yet to be verified and that it is unclear whether the patient's case was linked to the broader epidemic.
What it could mean: The first serious measures that were implemented in France, mainly in March, came too late.
New: Two new studies offer compelling evidence that Children can transmit the virus. Additionally, 15 children were hospitalized in New York with a mysterious syndrome possibly related to Covid-19 that has also been reported in Europe.
Some Russian priests reject the restrictions of "evil,quot;
As Covid-19 spreads through Russian Orthodox monasteries and parishes, many clerics are rejecting government efforts to limit public gatherings. an unusual rift between church and state.
While some priests closed parishes, others threatened to condemn those who obey restrictions and preached that it is impossible to become infected in a church.
Russia has registered more than 10,000 new confirmed infections per day.
Context: Throughout the world, enthusiastic believers in many religions have been particularly resistant to orders to stay home. In Russia, memories of religious persecution in the Soviet Union make people very sensitive to government restrictions.
If you missed it: Three Russian doctors have sunk from the windows after complaining about officials' handling of the pandemic.
Irish return favor to Native Americans
In 1847, the Choctaw Nation sent $ 170, the equivalent of more than $ 5,000 today, to Irish families who starved to death during the potato famine. To this day, a sculpture in County Cork commemorates that act.
Appointment: "I already knew what the Choctaw did in the famine, so shortly after they passed the Trail of Tears, "said an Irish donor." It seemed the right time to try to return it in kind. "
Taiwan says "play ball!"
The stands are full of cardboard spectators, the locker rooms are full of disinfectant and there is a gap between the coaches and the players. The online audience has increased, seen by fans around the world who crave normalcy. Above, cheerleaders for the Rakuten monkeys.
Philippines A major station that had closely documented President Rodrigo Duterte's drug war was Forced to air off Tuesday, victim of his crackdown on the media critical of his leadership.
Snapshot: Above, baobab in Madagascar. Our travel desk takes you on a visual tour of the South African island, where 90 percent of the flora and fauna are found nowhere else on Earth.
Magic at home: For his next trick, the "psychological illusionist,quot; Karan Singh is performing free online from his New Delhi room for anyone who asks.
What we are reading: This review of Devra First's Popeyes fried chicken sandwich food writer and restaurant critic for The Boston Globe. The James Beard Award finalist column "cleverly details the flavor, culture, distraction and criticism of the fast food episode," writes Remy Tumin of the Briefings team.
Do: Today may be the deadline to order Mother's Day flowers for delivery in the US. USA: Here they are 10 florists with beautiful options. These desktop organizers can help you if you've been working from home (and will be for some time). And if you've never read Stephen King, we've got your essential guide on where to start.
Covering Covid-19 in China
Steven Lee Myers, our head of the Beijing office, and Edward Wong, our diplomatic correspondent, discussed this week about the coronavirus outbreak in China. Steven left Beijing on April 1 after Chinese authorities expelled American journalists from The Times and two other American newspapers. He is moving to Seoul. Here is a short excerpt.
Steven: It's been a slow opening, and it's not about "turning on the lights one day and suddenly everything goes back to normal." Far from there.
As they see cases decrease, they begin to loosen restrictions on people staying at home, opening museums, but by no means is everything open yet.
The exception is Beijing, the capital. The restrictions have tightened in Beijing, oddly, as cases have eased. In part, that's because they are very concerned about the possibility of a second wave coming or people returning from other parts of China to the capital, which is obviously the country's political center. They are very concerned about the leadership of the party.
Ed: Was there any action China took that you think the United States and others can learn from?
Steven: I was surprised by how few people wore masks when I got to the US. USA What China has done and what the people there have done, ignoring the government's response, is that the people took this very seriously from the start, and really limited themselves.
People simply listened to the advice, took refuge on the spot, and kept their children at home. That's probably the biggest impact they had against the spread of the virus.