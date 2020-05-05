Your briefing on Wednesday – The New York Times

India to repatriate thousands abroad
Giant jets and naval warships will be used on a major repatriation mission to bring back thousands of stranded Indians abroad, many of whom have lost their jobs.
The flights are scheduled to start on Thursday, and several large ships have been dispatched to the United Arab Emirates and the Maldives. Only those without symptoms of coronavirus will be able to travel back, the government said.
Millions of Indians work in the Arab world, particularly in the Persian Gulf, and many have lost their jobs during the economic recession caused by the pandemic. More than 150,000 Indians in the United Arab Emirates have asked to be evacuated and thousands of those studying abroad want to return home, according to Indian media reports.
The virus timeline changes again
Doctors in France reported that A patient in late December tested positive for the coronavirus, a finding that, if verified, suggests that the virus appeared in Europe nearly a month earlier than previously known.
It raises new questions about how long the disease has been circulating in Wuhan, China, before authorities acknowledged the outbreak there.
The discovery came after doctors re-analyzed samples taken Dec. 27 from a patient initially diagnosed with pneumonia; It is not entirely clear how the patient contracted the infection. It was days before China reported the disease to the World Health Organization.
Keep in mind: Doctors warn that the finding has yet to be verified and that not all the facts about the case have been established.
Leading Philippine Radio Station Closed
The ABS-CBN media network It was ordered to go off the air on Tuesday, making it the first major station to be closed by President Rodrigo Duterte.
The network has sparked Mr. Duterte's wrath with its coverage of its brutal war against drug traffickers and drug users, which has left thousands of people dead.
"Millions of Filipinos will lose their source of news and entertainment when ABS-CBN is ordered to go off the air on television and radio tonight, when people need crucial and timely information as the nation deals with the Covid pandemic. -19, "said the company. said.
The station concluded its programming on a channel Tuesday night with a message saying: “This is Channel 2 of the ABS-CBN Corporation. At the service of the Filipino. Now closing the session.
Context: Mr. Duterte has not tried to hide his contempt by the media, calling reporters "motherfuckers,quot; and accusing them of being spies. He has launched death threats against some reporters and said that none should be "without murder."
If you have 4 minutes, it's worth it
Taiwan says "play ball!"
Sports events are canceled in much of the world, but Taiwan, which has so far kept the outbreak under control, is moving forward with the rarest show – a professional baseball season.
The stands are full of fake cardboard spectators, the locker rooms are full of disinfectant and a gap is made between the coaches and the players. The online audience has increased, and the team has It offered viewers around the world a touch of normalcy. Above, cheerleaders for the Rakuten monkeys.
Snapshot: Above, baobab in Madagascar. Our travel desk takes you on a visual tour of the South African island, where 90 percent of the flora and fauna are found nowhere else on Earth.
What we are reading: This review of Devra First's Popeyes fried chicken sandwich, the food writer and restaurant reviewer for the Boston Globe. The James Beard Award finalist column "cleverly details the flavor, culture, distraction and criticism of the fast food episode," writes Remy Tumin of the Briefings team.
Now a break from the news
Do: Today may be the limit for ordering Mother's Day flowers for delivery in the US. USA: Here they are 10 florists with beautiful options. These desktop organizers can help you if you've been working from home (and will be for some time). And if you've never read Stephen King, we've got your essential guide on where to start.
And now for the backstory on …
Covering Covid-19 in China
Steven Lee Myers, our head of the Beijing office, and Edward Wong, our diplomatic correspondent, discussed this week about the coronavirus outbreak in China. Steven left Beijing on April 1 after Chinese authorities expelled American journalists from The Times and two other American newspapers. He is moving to Seoul. Here is a short excerpt.
Steven: It has been a slow opening and it is not turning on the lights one day and suddenly everything returns to normal. Far from there.
As they see cases decrease, they begin to loosen restrictions on people staying at home, opening museums, but by no means is everything open yet.
The exception is Beijing, the capital. The restrictions in Beijing have been strangely tightened as cases have been reduced. In part, that's because they are very concerned about the possibility of a second wave coming or people returning from other parts of China to the capital, which is obviously the country's political center. They are very concerned about the leadership of the party.
Ed: Was there any action China took that you think the United States and others can learn from?
Steven: I was surprised by how few people wore masks when I got to the US. USA What China has done and what the people there have done, ignoring the government's response, is that the people took this very seriously from the start and really limited themselves.
People simply listened to the advice, took refuge on the spot, and kept their children at home. That's probably the biggest impact they had against the spread of the virus.