"You'd be surprised what you can do if you just don't quit,quot; – Up News Info Tampa

– A North Carolina mother who survived breast cancer will graduate from nursing school with her daughter.

Shonica Jones was the first in her family to graduate from college.

"I finished and then of course my daughter came and became a nurse," Jones told WSOC.

Her daughter, Beniecia Barnett, decided to return to school at the University of North Carolina at Charlotte to pursue a master's degree in nursing, but she did not want to do it alone.

"Even though I felt like I was through with all of her education, I still said,quot; come on mom, let's do it "because I knew I could do it," Barnett said. "She is the reason I went to the infirmary in the first place."

"You'd be amazed at what you can do if you just don't quit." Shonicia Jones would know. She is a first generation university graduate. A breast cancer survivor. And just a few days after obtaining her master's degree with her daughter. His story …@wsoctv pic.twitter.com/20DCuPghPH – DaShawn Brown (@ DaShawnWSOC9) May 5, 2020

The mother-daughter duo has been chasing their teachers together for the past two years, but the path for Jones took an unexpected turn in 2019. She was diagnosed with stage 2 breast cancer.

Jones had major surgery to remove both of her breasts, but stayed at school. She will go through treatments for the rest of the year, but she has finished her master's degree in nursing administration, her daughter for nursing education, and they will now graduate together in the coming days.

"He could have resigned at any stage. But for me, I just tell anyone when they ask me, you'd be surprised what you can do if you just don't quit, "Jones said.