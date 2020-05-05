Xiaomi is working on a new phone with a selfie camera under the screen – BGR

Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi has patented a smartphone design that a new type of camera the brand has never offered before.

The new approved patent documentation reveals the presence of a selfie camera under the screen, suggesting that Xiaomi may have this technology ready to be developed and commercialized.

After being among the first smartphone brands last year to show a phone design that incorporates a selfie camera under the screen, obviating the need for a notch or camera lens, Xiaomi is back with an approved patent for the said phone design. This time, one that may also be far enough away to join the ranks of smartphones to be released this year with under-screen cameras.

Almost a year after Xiaomi applied for a design patent for this smartphone with an on-screen camera, the Chinese phone brand was approved on April 24 for the design patent that the company filed with the China Intellectual Property Administration . And the patent documentation points out a way forward for this technology that was previously not good enough to bring enough light through the screen to prevent the resulting photos from looking too dark.

This patent application was discovered by the Dutch technology news blog LetsGoDigital, who partnered with graphic designer Jermaine Smit (aka ConceptCreator) to produce a set of color renderings showing this new phone design. The patent reveals, among other things, the narrow edges of the screen on the front of this proposed Xiaomi phone, so that the front is almost entirely made up of the screen. The receiver is near the top edge of the screen and the selfie camera is under the screen, although it is unclear from the patent documentation where it is under the screen.

Image Source: LetsGoDigital

The way the selfie camera works is that every time it is activated, the screen around it becomes transparent so that the lens can shine through the screen.

This new design, for its part, resembles that of the Xiaomi Mi 9 that was presented last year. It has a triple camera setup that can be seen positioned vertically at the back, with a flash underneath. The usual on / off and volume buttons are on the side of the phone, while at the bottom there is room for a dual speaker and a USB-C connection.

This design suggests that Nokia isn't the only smartphone maker that looks set to launch a phone with an under-screen selfie camera on the market in a few months (Nokia is expected to arrive in the third quarter). Since Xiaomi decided to go ahead and patent a design like this, that could also suggest that it also has the technology ready to be developed and commercialized, so we'll see if that really happens.

Image Source: LetsGoDigital