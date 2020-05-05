Writers and producers Bob and Rick Orci sign with Gersh – Up News Info

EXCLUSIVE: Film and television writers and producers Bob and Rick Orci have signed with Gersh. This represents another new high-profile writer signing for Gersh, who earlier this year became the first full-service talent agency to sign a franchise agreement with the WGA. The agency also recently signed for a long time The Simpsons executive producer / showrunner Al Jean.

The Orci brothers (also known as Roberto and J.R.), born in Mexico, have worked, separately and together, on a series of film and television projects in Hollywood for the past 20 years.

Bob, through his long association with Alex Kurtzman, co-wrote and / or produced blockbusters ranging from two Transformers and Star Trek movies for Mission impossible: III and The incredible Spider-Man 2, the latter of which raised over $ 700 million worldwide. For television, he co-created and produced executive programs, including Hawaii Five-0, who recently finished his 10-year, 240-episode career; Sleepy hollow which aired for four seasons on Fox; and cult science fiction drama series Stripe, which aired for five seasons on Fox. Bob also created the series. Bullfighter for El Rey Network, and his other television credits include Unlimited and Scorpion.

For the past few years, Rick Orci has served as an executive producer on NBC. The blacklist, which has been renewed for an eighth season. He was also co-creator and executive producer of their spin-off, The blacklist: redemption, wthat aired for a season on NBC. Rick also worked with his brother on both Stripe and Hawaii Five-0.

Bob Orci is also represented by attorney Michael Gendler.