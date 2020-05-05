"World News Tonight" Reaches Ratings Milestone – Up News Info

ABC News & # 39; News of the world tonight with David Muir It was again the most-watched program on cable and television last week, as traditional evening newscasts enjoy a revival during the coronavirus crisis.

But the network said the half-hour broadcast also reached a milestone in season ratings to date, ranking at number one in total viewership and in two key demographic groups, adults 25-54 and adults from 18-49, where he has a close advantage over NBC Nightly News. The last time he reached that benchmark was during the 1995-96 season. Figures come from ABC through Nielsen Co.

For the week of April 27, News from the world tonight had a total of 10.5 million viewers, NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt had 9.5 million and CBS Evening News with Norah O’Donnell it had 6.6 million. In adults 25 to 54 years old, the numbers were 2.14 million for World News Tonight, 2.08 million for NBC Nightly News and 1.14 million for CBS Evening News. In the 18-49 demo, the numbers were 1.47 million for News from the world tonight1.42 million for NBC Nightly Newsand 797,000 for CBS Evening News.

All newscasts appeared compared to the same period last year. The ABC and NBC newscasts increased by 25% and CBS by 15% in total viewers.

Last season, News from the world tonight hit NBC Nightly News in total viewers, but the latter topped the key demos. The Nielsen figures are live plus broadcasts the same day.