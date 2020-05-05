World Beyond & # 39; Wrapping Post-Production, Fall AMC Premiere On Track – Up News Info

AMC Networks is managing to finish post-production in its third Living Dead series and still intends to issue it in the fourth quarter of the year despite the complications imposed by COVID-19.

The Walking Dead: World Beyond It had already been delayed until the fourth quarter, but chief operating officer Ed Carroll confirmed during the company's earnings call with Wall Street that it would be "done" as planned. The spin-off, first announced last year, was one of several shows whose status was reviewed during the call with analysts, which also delivered a 30% lower ad revenue forecast for the second quarter.

"We have made some adjustments, we have moved the Killing Eva it premiered for a couple of weeks and you probably already know it moved Walking Dead: World Beyond back to the fourth quarter. We finished the post on that, that will be ready to go, ”Carroll said on the call.

New anthology show Soulmates It will also air in the second half, Carroll said, along with some episodes from the sixth season of Fear of the living dead. The zombie franchise skyrockets in Georgia, he noted, with officials leading the charge to reopen and ease COVID-19 restrictions on theaters and other businesses. “Newsrooms are open and we will monitor weekly production schedules, if not day-to-day. We don't have any information now "on the prospects for shooting," Carroll said.

CEO Josh Sapan said the writers are also working on the 11th season of The Walking Dead and the sixth and final season of Better call Saul "To virtually create those shows."

Television and film production has been halted since March and the industry has only recently begun to actively discuss how to tackle the gradual increase when and when states and cities open after a prolonged period of home refuge policies. Unlike other states, Georgia Governor Brian Kemp partially opened the state last week, although many still fear the spread of the virus.