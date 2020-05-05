Woman shot at Fort Worth gas station during possible car theft attempt, police say – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – A woman was shot at a service station in Fort Worth during a possible car theft attempt Tuesday morning, police said.

Police responded to the shooting around 5:15 a.m. at a Chevron gas station at 700 East Berry Street. Officers who arrived found a woman who had been shot in the arm.

Police said the woman was transported to a hospital for treatment. His injuries are not considered serious.

According to police, they believe that a suspect was trying to rob the woman before shooting her in the arm.

The suspect has not yet been caught. The police continue investigating.