Wipro: Wipro & # 39; will reuse & # 39; Pune's IT facilities for a 450-bed hospital – Latest news

Maharashtra's COVID-19 relief efforts were shot in the arm on Tuesday, and IT major Wipro pledged to turn one of his Pune campuses into a 450-bed hospital.

Maharashtra has the highest number of COVID-19 cases, representing a third of the country's total. The Pune district has reported 2,200 confirmed cases and 119 deaths and is the second most concentrated region within the state in terms of number of infections after the capital Mumbai.

Wipro will be "reusing,quot; one of its campuses in the Hinjewadi area, which houses a large number of IT companies, to act as a middle-care hospital, according to an official statement.

It will take four weeks to renovate the campus, and delivery to the Maharashtra government will take place before May 30, he said, adding that the hospital will become an IT facility again after a year.

Typically, IT campuses have multi-story buildings, and each floor has long open corridors that serve as desks or cubicles for associates who turn in work on their computers for overseas clients.

Azim Premji of Wipro is one of the largest donors in corporate India for COVID-19 efforts and had committed Rs 1,125 crore to combat the pandemic.

In the statement, Wipro said the facility will have 450 patient beds, including 12 beds to stabilize critically ill patients before transferring them to a tertiary care facility, and 24 rooms to accommodate doctors and medical personnel.

Wipro will provide physical infrastructure, furniture and medical equipment in addition to appointing an administrator and skeletal support staff, he said.



Wipro and the Maharashtra government signed a memorandum of understanding for the installation on Tuesday.

"This humanitarian contribution from Wipro will further strengthen our medical infrastructure and benefit the medical fraternity that is at the forefront of our fight against the pandemic," said the state's chief minister, Uddhav Thackeray.

Wipro President Rishad Premji said the company is committed to supporting the country's response to the pandemic and believes that everyone should work together to minimize the human impact of the crisis.

The statement says that Wipro and the Azim Premji Foundation are carrying out COVID-19 related humanitarian and medical assistance work in Maharashtra in Mumbai, Pune, Aurangabad-Waluj, Amalner, Ahmednagar, Akola, Beed, Chandrapur and Gadchiroli.

Its relief efforts so far have affected more than 34 thousand beneficiaries across India, the company said.