Willow Shields drama 'When Time Got Louder' heads to Canada – Up News Info

EXCLUSIVE: Canadian distributor levelFILM has acquired the rights to directorial debut for Connie Cocchia When time got stronger.

Currently in post-production, the film stars Willow Shields (The Hunger Games), Elizabeth Mitchell (Lost), Lochlyn Munro (Riverdale), Piper Curda (The Miserables), Ava Capri (Explosive blow), and newcomer Jonathan Michael Simao.

Pic follows Abbie (Shields) as she leaves for college, leaving her parents Mark (Munro) and Tish (Mitchell), and her brother Kayden (Simao) who has autism and is not verbal. While exploring her new independence with her roommate Jen (Curda) and falling in love with a girl named Karly (Capri), Abbie is torn between her new life and the guilt of leaving her brother as her family struggles to care for him in his life. . absence.

"We are excited to be working with Connie Cocchia on her directorial debut When time got strongerSaid John Bain, chief distribution officer, levelFILM. "We can't wait to see Connie's vision come true."

%MINIFYHTML38f2e19deb9183131d45d4d7752e8aee12%

Director, writer and producer Cocchia added: “As this story is close to my heart, it was important to find a distribution company that recognized the importance of representing autism and the LGBTQ + community in an honest and authentic way. This made levelFILM the perfect choice and we are delighted to have their support. "