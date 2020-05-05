Will Texas be ready to reopen more business in two weeks? – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Bethany Jennings says she listens to press conferences and reads press releases to get everything she can about the COVID-19 situation in Dallas.

"I've definitely been a psychopath about it," he joked.

He runs the Revel Workshop hair salon in the Dallas design district. The business has now been closed for a month and a half. "Everyone is eager to leave, they just want to be here creating again and surrounded by people," he said. "But we definitely want to make sure that we are doing it safely."

Under "Phase II,quot; of Governor Greg Abbott's current plan to restart the economy, beauty salons would be allowed to reopen along with gyms, hair salons, and bars.

In announcing the plan last week, the governor said he hoped he could make it happen on May 18, within two weeks. "If there is not an outbreak of COVID-19," he added.

Everything would depend, Abbott warned, on what the data that happens during "Phase I,quot; of the plan that came into effect on Friday, allowing restaurants and retailers to open their doors with limits on the number of customers that can enter, show.

"I just wanted to personally see the numbers," said Travis Whitfill, an academic researcher who lives in Dallas. He began to graph the data shared by the city and state to see for himself what was happening.

%MINIFYHTML0411f0c0112d2645ebf2116398bd9bf112%

Speaking about the number of new COVID-19 cases reported each day, he said: "We are seeing those numbers tend to rise very rapidly."

Of course, those are numbers that the governor warned would go up. "Because there will be an increase in the number of tests, it stands to reason that there will be an increase in the number of people who test positive," he said during his appearance on April 27.

However, Whitfill also looked at other numbers. He plotted data on the number of hospital beds, ICU beds, and ventilators that Dallas hospitals reported daily.

Those numbers, he discovered, were also gradually increasing. "Whatever you see, they are troubling, especially in the last week," he said.

The governor has yet to comment on the value of last week's data, likely reflecting the spread that occurred even before phase one began.

At Revel Workshop, Jennings is discovering what the reopening looks like. "Are we going to have a stylist at any other station?" she said.

However, the most important question, you will ask yourself, is whether it is still safe.

"Are we helping our community or are we reactivating it? That is what we will see in the future. "